Johnny Bananas comments about returning to The Challenge: ‘That was the original plan’

Will Johnny Bananas make a return to The Challenge in order to further his legacy? Or is the seven-time winner officially done competing on the MTV series?

Bananas, who last appeared on Season 35, was among the notable absences from the Double Agents and recent All Stars cast lists. Many fans have said they’d love to see him back in the game, but with recent cast members retiring, that’s never certain.

A fan recently asked Bananas about his possible return, prompting The Challenge veteran to give an interesting reply based on a certain professional athlete who he believes “copied” him.

Bananas claims he’s ‘not sure’ about return

Is Johnny Bananas the greatest of all sports competitors? In typical Bananas fashion, he has continued tying his Challenge legacy to Tom Brady’s NFL legacy. Brady recorded yet another Super Bowl victory in 2021, giving him his seventh ring during an amazing NFL career. This time, he did it with a new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rather than the New England Patriots.

Since Bananas has also won seven rings, he replied to fans on Twitter in the past week who talked about him comparing himself to the legendary quarterback.

“The fact you keep comparing what you’ve done on a tv show to Tom Brady is beyond comical,” a fan replied to Bananas in a tweet.

“You mean the ‘Johnny Bananas’ of the NFL? That @TomBrady,” Bananas fired back, adding a goat emoji.

“So you are coming back to the challenge right? and winning another ring?” another fan asked Bananas on Twitter (below).

“Well that was the original plan… Until @TomBrady copied me…And agreed to return for another season after his 7th win… So now I’m not sure,” Bananas replied with the thinking emoji face.

Brady re-signed with the Buccaneers to play again in the 2021-22 NFL season. Another Super Bowl win would give him eight rings, and would outdo The Challenge’s all-time winner. But will that bring Bananas back?

Door still open for Bananas’ Challenge return

During the Double Agents season, viewers have seen several former champions eliminated from the game including Wes Bergmann, Ashley Mitchell, and four-time winner Darrell Taylor. Meanwhile, Chris “CT” Tamburello is still competing and has a shot at winning a fourth Challenge to add to his resume.

That would put him three behind Bananas in the G.O.A.T. conversation, but at CT’s age and having a family, it seems like that total could be getting tougher for him to reach each year.

Johnny Bananas has never officially retired from The Challenge. He won the Total Madness season and took Season 36 off to work on other projects. Those included an NBC program that aired after Saturday Night Live and his recent Sports on Prime gig where he co-hosts episodes online.

With The Challenge: All Stars cast already announced, fans were disappointed not to see Wes, CT, or Johnny Bananas. However, Mark Long, an executive producer on the show and a past competitor, said he believed Wes and Johnny would be open to appearing on the spinoff show in the future.

Meanwhile, Season 37 casting rumors started up weeks ago, and many fans are hoping that they’ll see Johnny Bananas amongst the official cast once they’re revealed for The Challenge. After all, Bananas will need to keep up with Brady and outdo his championship wins to continue to claim competitive greatness.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c. The Challenge: All-Stars premieres Thursday, April 1 on Paramount Plus.