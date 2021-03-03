The Challenge Season 37 cast rumors include more Big Brother stars, Double Agents, and OGs

The Challenge Season 37 cast rumors are beginning to arrive online. Pic credit: MTV

Based on The Challenge Season 37 cast rumors, calls have been going out for prospective competitors to appear on the follow-up to Double Agents.

Among the rumored cast members are many of the competitors who appeared on Double Agents as well as some fan favorites from the past.

Several prospective rookie competitors’ names are part of the speculation including a recent Big Brother winner and a Survivor Spain competitor.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Challenge Season 37 rumors: Cast calls have gone out

While The Challenge: Double Agents season is still airing on MTV, it appears plans for Season 37 are underway, including the formulation of another star-studded cast. The online rumors via a Vevmo forum thread suggest the new cast will include many fan favorites from Double Agents and previous seasons of The Challenge

For example, female competitors receiving calls include Double Agents stars Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell, “Killa” Kam Williams, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Tori Deal, Kaycee Clark, and Aneesa Ferreira. Also, Double Agents rookies Amber Martinez, Natalie Anderson, Amber Borzotra, and Gabby Allen received calls, per the rumors.

Former stars, including Total Madness winner Jennifer West, Jemmye Carroll, Heather Cooke, Kayleigh Morris, and Melissa Reeves, are amongst potential female competitors.

A collage posted on the @jaychallenge1 Instagram account (below) shows off female and male cast members who are rumored to have been called about Season 37.

In terms of male competitors who received calls, there’s quite a list. Some may include Double Agents stars Chris “CT” Tamburello, Jay Starrett, Darrell Taylor, Cory Wharton, Josh Martinez, Fessy Shafaat, Nelson Thomas, Devin Walker, and Nam Vo.

Former Challenge competitors Hunter Barfield, Joss Mooney, and Frank Sweeney may have also received calls. Also, seven-time Challenge winner Johnny Bananas may have been called, which could get many fans excited.

Rookies could include former Big Brother winner

As if the Big Brother alliance on Season 36 wasn’t enough, they could gain another major part of their group for Season 37. Based on rumors, Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore is rumored to have received a call. Cody is the brother of The Challenge’s Paulie Calafiore.

A few of the other potential rookies rumored to be among cast calls are Michele Fitzgerald from Survivor, Sofia Suescun from Survivor/Big Brother Spain, and Big Brother’s David Alexander.

Check out the IG post below for a look at some of the other rumored cast members, based on early speculation.

So far, none of the individuals shown above are confirmed to have received calls to be part of Season 37. For now, it’s merely speculation. As of this writing, Season 36 is about to go to Episode 12 with at least six more episodes on the way. Based on Double Agents reunion rumors, the reunion episodes are filming this week.

A spinoff series, The Challenge: All Stars will be on the way in the coming months on Paramount Plus, featuring Mark Long and other stars from Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat. It’s unknown when it will premiere or how many weeks it will run for.

That means it could be months before a Season 37 makes its way onto MTV, but even so, fans have plenty to be excited about from The Challenge this year.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.