The Challenge Season 36 rumors: Four cast members not invited to Double Agents reunion

Rumors suggest four cast members weren't asked to participate in The Challenge: Double Agents reunion.

Based on The Challenge rumors online, four specific cast members from the Double Agents season won’t be appearing when the reunion episode airs.

Speculation is that it’s because they weren’t invited to participate in the reunion, although it’s possible there were good reasons for each of them.

The four rumored cast members include two injured competitors, one who was eliminated, and one who chose to leave the show during the season.

Rumors pop up for The Challenge: Double Agents reunion

While The Challenge: Double Agents season has just reached Episode 11 on MTV, rumors have already arrived to provide some potential cast details for the reunion.

The speculation comes from @jaychallenge1, a social media account that is active on Twitter, and often provides inside information about the reality competition show.

Based on a tweet from @jaychallenge, four particular members of the Double Agents cast weren’t called to be part of the upcoming reunion.

“Liv Joseph Lolo and Nicole weren’t asked for the reunion,” @jaychallenge1 tweeted on Saturday, February 28.

Of the cast members mentioned above, Olivia “Liv” Jawando and Nicole Zanatta were both medically disqualified after getting hurt in the Road Kill mission in Episode 3.

Rookie Joseph Allen got voted into elimination in Episode 2 and lost to veteran competitor Kyle Christie. Joseph seemed to get along well with all of his castmates, so it’s possible he didn’t have much dirt to contribute at a reunion. It’s also possible the former America’s Got Talent contestant had other things going on related to his music career.

With Lolo Jones, Double Agents Episode 11 featured her making her exit from the show, as she told her castmates she felt it was better to go train for the Winter Olympics. In the Double Agents episode, Lolo said she was upset with her athletic performance on the show and felt her allies weren’t helping her try to get her Gold Skull.

However, following the episode airing, Lolo tweeted that she was “forced to quit” the show by production and that the episode’s daily mission was rigged in favor of the winning team.

Based on her claims or the possibility there was drama behind the scenes, it makes sense why they may have opted not to call her for the reunion. However, Lolo is also training for the Olympics and could be unavailable.

Other details for Double Agents reunion

In another tweet from @jaychallenge1, they indicated that half of the cast members will attend the Double Agents reunion in person, while the other half will participate via Zoom video chat.

It’s unknown how many cast members will be part of the reunion. It’s also unknown which cast members will be on Zoom and which will attend the event in person. Presumably, the UK competitors and Nam Vo, who hails from Germany, might be some of the cast members appearing on Zoom.

It will be different from last year’s Total Madness reunion, as that was completely virtual, with cast members appearing on a live video conference during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It appears the Double Agents reunion may be filmed in the coming week, as rookie Amber Martinez mentioned in her recent reaction video she was going away next week. That raised speculation she will be attending the reunion in person in New York or wherever they may hold the event.

Regarding the reunion’s airing, that usually occurs in the episodes right after the season’s finale. In some of the past seasons, there was a two-episode finale followed by a two-episode reunion.

No official date has been given for the Double Agents finale or reunion episode(s). The IMDB listing for Season 36 shows 16 episodes, with Episode 16 scheduled to air on March 31.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.