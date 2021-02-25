The Challenge: All Stars teaser video arrives for OG spinoff season on Paramount Plus

Mark Long is among six cast members revealed so far for The Challenge: All Stars spinoff season. Pic credit: MTV

After months of rumors that there would be a spinoff season based on The Challenge OGs, official word has arrived about the new show’s name and home.

The Challenge: All Stars will be coming to the Paramount Plus network, as revealed by a teaser trailer for the upcoming season. The show will feature some of the toughest veteran stars from the show’s 36-season history.

Based on the teaser, it will include former Real World and Road Rules stars, including Mark Long, Trishelle Cannatella, Syrus Yarbrough, and Beth Stolarczyk.

The Challenge: All Stars teaser clip arrives

Fans had been anticipating an official announcement for The Challenge OGs spinoff season, tentatively called We Want OGs. It came in the form of a 15-second teaser trailer from Paramount Plus on Wednesday, just hours before MTV’s new episode of Double Agents.

The video shows off a unique Challenge helmet with a mohawk piece on top and various competitors’ first names etched into it. They include Challenge stars Trishelle, Beth, Eric “Big Easy” Banks, Ruthie Alcaide, Syrus, and Mark Long.

The video’s description provides a synopsis for what the spinoff show will bring with it, also mentioning the total prize that is up for grabs.

“Twenty-two of the most iconic, boldest, and fiercest Challenge All Stars from the original The Real World and Road Rules have been selected to return for a second chance at the ultimate competition,” the description reads.

“All have history, but when relationships are the key to survival, will these legends be able to form new bonds or will their past lead to their demise? With $500,0000 and their legacies on the line, which of these All Stars will prove they are still the best of the best?” the teaser’s description asks.

The show is thanks to the man known as the “Godfather of Reality TV,” Mark Long, who debuted on the first season of MTV’s Road Rules. Mark also won in his first two seasons of The Challenge, back when it was the original Real World vs. Road Rules theme.

Long told US Weekly back in July of 2020 that he wanted the OGs spinoff season to be a sort of “where are they now?” type show featuring longtime stars from the reality series. At the same time, he wanted there to be competition involved, just like The Challenge always featured.

“So you also get that nostalgic feel of not only what they’ve been up to, but also, are they ready to put on that Speedo and melt some ice with their assets? I think a blend of that would be phenomenal,” Long told US Weekly.

Long pitched his idea to production company Bunim & Murray, who officially got on board for the concept last August. After the cast quarantined, filming took place over the last month or so in a location that promises to be warmer than The Challenge: Double Agents, filmed in Iceland.

Six competitors revealed so far including Big Easy, Trishelle

So far, the teaser trailer announced only six of the 22 competitors who will be part of The Challenge: All Stars. However, there have been Challenge OGs cast spoilers floating around for a few months now.

The original Road Rules and Challenge star himself, Mark Long, leads the way for the cast. He racked up 35 daily wins across his six regular seasons of The Challenge. In addition to winning his first two seasons, he reached the final on both The Gauntlet 2 and The Duel II seasons.

Long, now 49, will be joined by 52-year-old Beth Stolarczyk. She debuted on The Real World: Los Angeles and competed on seven seasons of The Challenge. Viewers last saw her on The Gauntlet III.

There’s also Syrus Yarbrough, now 49, who first appeared on The Real World: Boston and picked up a win in his first season of The Challenge, called Extreme Challenge. He appeared in a total of five seasons, also reaching the final on The Inferno.

Ruthie Alcaide, 44, appeared on five seasons of The Challenge after her initial debut on The Real World: Hawaii. She reached the final in her first season, Battle of the Sexes. Viewers last saw her on The Duel II.

Trishelle Canatella appeared on the original Real World: Las Vegas season in 2002, and then debuted on The Challenge with The Gauntlet season. Trishelle, now 41, reached the final in Battle of the Seasons along with Dustin Zito.

At 39, Eric “Big Easy” Banks is the youngest cast member revealed so far. He was a member of the Fresh Meat season of Real World/Road Rules Challenge in 2006 and partnered with Katie Doyle. Eric appeared on six seasons, reaching the final on The Gauntlet III.

More details on the way for All Stars

Two of the current Double Agents stars are rumored to appear on the upcoming spinoff season, which should give current viewers a good indication of what to expect. That may also give those two cast members a bit more experience in the competition, as they’re coming off Season 36.

Also, there should be more than a few former winners from the MTV show. However, some fans may be disappointed to learn that won’t include Wes Bergmann, Johnny Bananas, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Emily Schromm, or Cara Maria Sorbello.

It’s unknown when the show will officially arrive. However, Paramount Plus launches on March 4th as the rebranded CBS All-Access platform. As of that date, a special six-part series called The Real World Homecoming: New York will arrive on the platform. In addition, they will have a series focused on the classic rivalries over the history of The Challenge.

Fans will have to stay tuned as more updates come for The Challenge: All Stars season including official cast and release date announcements.

The Challenge: All Stars is TBA on Paramount Plus.