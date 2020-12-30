The Challenge OGs spinoff season: Rumored cast and filming details arrive online

It appears The Challenge OGs spinoff season could be much closer to finalizing its cast and beginning to film episodes of a show featuring longtime stars of the show.

Recent speculation has arrived online showing some of the most likely cast members and it is expected to film in early 2021.

It could bring fans of MTV’s popular reality competition series some of their all-time favorites from over the show’s 36 seasons, including a few that have popped up on recent seasons.

The Challenge OGs has four cast members listed as ‘very likely’

A recent Vevmo forum post gives details for The Challenge OG’s, which is the brainchild of former Road Rules and Challenge star, Mark Long.

The six-time Challenge competitor and two-time winner dreamt up a concept where some of the show’s older stars would get together for a series with less drama and injuries and more of the fun.

At the speculative forum post, four cast members are listed as “very likely will be on,” with a note saying there are no 100 percent confirmations until cameras are rolling.

However, the two female competitors listed are Real World: Las Vegas’ Trishelle Cannatella and Road Rules: Semester at Sea’s Veronica Portillo.

For the men, it’s current Challenge Mania Podcast host, Derrick Kosinski (Road Rules: X-treme) and two-time Challenge winner, Wes Bergmann. Viewers just recently saw Wes eliminated in the third episode of Double Agents, so seeing him back on another show might be quite a treat for some fans.

Up in the air and unlikely cast members

There are also many competitors listed in the “Up in the air” cast category. Among the females are OGs like Beth Stolaczyk, Kellyanne Judd, Coral Smith, Ruthie Alcaide, Rachel Robinson, and Tina Barta.

For some of the “Up in the air” male cast members, there’s Ace Amerson, Brad Fiorenza, Danny Jamieson, Eric “Big Easy” Banks, Nehemiah Clark, Syrus Yarbrough, and Mark Long.

Recent veteran competitors Aneesa Ferreira, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Darrell Taylor, and Johnny Bananas are also considered “up in the air.” Still, many fans would prefer seeing others in their places, most likely.

There are also cast members listed as “very likely not going to be part of this season.” Female cast members include Amaya Brecher, Evelyn Smith, Jamie Chung, Kina Dean, Paula Meronek, Susie Meister, and Svetlana Shusterman. For the guys, some of the former competitors listed include Adam King, Dan Setzler, Frank Roessler, Shane Landrum, and Theo Von.

Filming could begin in early 2021

The aforementioned Vevmo post also indicates that filming for The Challenge OGs spinoff season could begin with competitors leaving for quarantine in the third week of January 2021.

As far as location, that’s currently to be announced. The working title for the show is listed as We Want OGs, which has been the name on various social media associated with the project.

The project has been in the works for months now. The recent release of two older seasons of MTV’s The Challenge on Netflix has given fans a taste of the former days of Road Rules and Real World challenges. Some of the names mentioned above were featured in those two seasons. Noticeably absent from the lists is current WWE star, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin.

It seems it will finally be seeing the light of day next year. Fans are just hoping to see some of the former competitors they haven’t seen in years, rather than veteran cast members from the recent seasons.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.