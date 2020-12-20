Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore shades Nicole Franzel for late wedding invite in Cameo

Big Brother fans continue to debate about whether it is Cody Calafiore or Nicole Franzel who is more bitter following their time on the BB22 cast.

Nicole said that she has nightmares about being on the show this summer and she said that if she was able to do it all over again, she would have turned on Cody earlier in the season.

Cody shared images with fans that showed off the reunion he had with his girlfriend as soon as he got home from winning Big Brother 22. He is certainly enjoying that nice $500,000 check.

Now, some interesting news has surfaced from the world of Big Brother, and it revolves around Cody doing Cameo videos for fans. One in particular was shared on Twitter where it seems like he was taking a shot at Nicole.

Cody appears to shade Nicole over wedding

A fan shared a Cameo that Cody did for them and by posting it on Twitter, has created a lot of buzz about the situation. Some fans feel that he was shading Nicole, while others are stating that he made the jab based on facts or as a joke.

In the Cameo shared below, Cody speaks about the wedding that the fan is having soon before he brings up the topic of Nicole.

“Maybe you can send me an invite, unlike you know, Nicole, who didn’t invite me to the wedding until we were on a season together. It’s not a big deal,” Cody said to close out the Cameo.

You can view the entire video here:

IN CODY'S CAMEO HE THROWS MAJOR SHADE AT NICOLE SKDJFJFJFJF

Cody dominated Big Brother 22 season

No matter how we view the process that it took for Cody to get to the end and then be named the Big Brother 22 winner, it has become very clear that he completely dominated the season.

Sure, he had some help along the way, but Cody set himself up very well by winning the first Head of Household Competition and forming some strong alliances that would help him easily make it to the end.

There were rumors that immediately followed the season finale stating that Nicole Franzel stopped following him on social media. That could make it very interesting to see if Cody does end up going to her wedding.

We also think that all of this offseason drama is a good incentive for CBS to do reunion shows in the future.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.