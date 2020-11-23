Big Brother 22 finale gives Nicole Franzel ‘nightmares,’ says she should have blindsided Cody Calafiore

Nicole Franzel has shared that the Big Brother 22 finale still gives her nightmares, even as she continues planning for her wedding.

It’s been nearly a month since Cody Calafiore was named the Big Brother 22 winner, but Nicole is really starting to share her in-depth thoughts about how the season ended.

It did take Nicole a while to get to this point, which is something she addressed during a previous episode of her podcast with Victor Arroyo.

Speaking on their Coco Caliente podcast, Nicole noted that she was still processing her exit from the show and dropped the news that her wedding had to be postponed again. And no, the image above is not Nicole’s real wedding dress, but her fond farewell to 2020.

Victor hinted that they were going to hold off on speaking about the specific drama until the next episode of the podcast took place, and that day has finally arrived.

Final thoughts on Big Brother 22 from Nicole Franzel

The new episode of Coco Caliente is called BB All-Stars: Final Thoughts and it is aptly titled, as it appears that Nicole is really ready to move on from the experience.

She previously noted that she is retired from the reality competition show, and now she has shared some specific thoughts on how she felt during the Big Brother 22 finale and what she would do if she could go back and change the outcome of the season.

To summarize how she would like to revise history, Nicole would want to go back and blindside Cody when she won the Head of Household and then the Power of Veto in the same week. It would have been an easy opportunity to put Cody on the block and she feels that she could have gotten him evicted from the BB22 cast.

Nightmarish experience on Big Brother 22

On the podcast, Victor also asked Nicole how she felt about being betrayed by Cody on finale night. This was a reference to when Cody won the final HOH Competition and decided to take Enzo Palumbo to the final two with him.

Nicole said that it felt, “sh***y. I freaking want to freaking cry about it still. I have nightmares about it.”

It’s not too surprising that she still plays that scene through her mind, as she appeared to be completely caught off-guard when she was sent out to speak with host Julie Chen Moonves instead of getting a chance to speak with the jury.

Nicole spent a lot of time practicing her speech and how she would answer questions coming from the BB22 jury. It was caught on video and live feed subscribers got to watch it before finale night even arrived.

Following her surprising eviction, Nicole removed quite a few people from her social media accounts, showing how strained her relationships with other Big Brother houseguests became that night.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.