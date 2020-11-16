Who won Big Brother 22? Did they become an all-time great of the show?

CBS already revealed who won Big Brother 22 almost three weeks ago, but it’s time to look back on the franchise’s second All-Stars season.

The reality competition show has now had 20 regular seasons, two All-Stars seasons, one season done completely online, and two seasons with celebrities running the game.

As we wait around, hoping that the Celebrity Big Brother 3 rumors are real, it’s important to look at what went down with the BB22 cast.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Big Brother 22 cast plays during a pandemic

CBS and show producers were able to get 16 former houseguests to return to play the game again. Big Brother fans really wanted to see several big names in the house again, but they did not join the BB22 cast for various reasons.

Some of the names mentioned the most by fans who were disappointed were Derrick Levasseur, Rachel Reilly, Dan Gheesling, Britney Haynes, Kaycee Clark, Andy Herren, Danielle Reyes, and Paul Abrahamian.

Rachel may have had the best excuse, as she wanted to play, but the producers wouldn’t let her since she was pregnant. She recently gave birth to a beautiful baby boy.

Even lacking some of the greats the show has seen, producers could get 16 people to play the game again. Some of them were also ranked among the most-anticipated people to play the game again.

That list included Nicole Franzel, Tyler Crispen, Enzo Palumbo, Cody Calafiore, Janelle Pierzina, Ian Terry, Daniele Donato, Kaysar Ridha, and Da’Vonne Rogers.

Then, David Alexander seemingly got invited back due to how poorly some of the BB21 cast members treated him and that he needed a second chance to show what he could do.

Who won Big Brother 22?

In a 9-0 unanimous vote, Cody Calafiore won Big Brother 22. He beat out Enzo Palumbo in that final vote, with the BB22 jury feeling that Cody had dominated the entire summer and deserved to win the $500,000 prize.

Cody did indeed run the house from the day that they walked in. There were rumors about pre-gaming and alliances getting set up by Derrick and Dan for people in the house, but no matter what happened, Cody still had to play the game after the pieces were all in place.

From a television standpoint, yes, the season got pretty monotonous and boring at times for some viewers, especially with one alliance (The Committee) nearly controlling every move that was made. Some fans even called it too predictable to be enjoyable.

In summary, Cody was so good at running the game that he made it boring for some people watching at home. There were definitely some spicy moments on the Big Brother feeds, though, including some fights that made it to primetime.

We feel that Cody did so well in this season — against 15 other people who have played the game before — that he definitely deserves to be in the conversation when discussing the best players to ever compete on Big Brother. We will leave it up to the fans to decide where he ranks, but now, he needs to be in that conversation.

More Big Brother news

A lot of additional news has come out from the world of Big Brother over the past week. That includes Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas sharing a picture of their new baby.

There was also the really negative news that Big Brother 7 winner Mike Boogie was arrested again. The Chilltown alliance is in shambles at this point.

Memphis Garrett from Big Brother 22 also posted a video where he stated that he has been receiving death threats after returning to the show.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.