Big Brother winner Cody Calafiore speaks about being back in real world

Cody Calafiore finally got to leave the Big Brother house.

After winning BB All-Stars 2, Cody has been reunited with his girlfriend, but he also took the time to do a quick interview at the airport before he flew out of Los Angeles.

The BB22 jury rewarded Cody with a nice $500,000 prize, so things are definitely looking up for him. But being back in the real world has come with some rough realizations for him.

Cody spoke with TMZ before he hopped on a plan to leave the Big Brother house behind.

What did Cody say about the world?

Asked by a cameraman at the airport to talk about being in the house a second time, Cody stated that it was much harder this time due to what has been going on around the world. He also said there was more “anxiety” from worrying about his family.

He also addressed having to think a lot about what is going on in society due to all the downtime the houseguests have while playing the game.

In addition to stating that he had hoped that the world would be better when he got out and stating that it is not, Cody addressed how he has to get home to fill out his ballot for the current election cycle.

The full interview, which runs at just over a minute in length, can be watched below.

Cody Calafiore reunited with his girlfriend

The first social media post that Cody made after getting out of the Big Brother house was an image on Instagram. It shows his girlfriend in his arms as Cody kisses her on the cheek.

Cody captioned the image by writing, “So happy to be back!! Thank you so much for all the love everyone! I felt so incredibly blessed for the opportunity to be back on @bigbrothercbs but there is definitely no place like home! ❤️.”

One of the first people to comment on the image was his brother, Paulie Calafiore, who has been training to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

There has been a bit of drama following the ending of Big Brother 22. It seems that Kevin Campbell and Da’Vonne Rogers are no longer friends after a heated argument in the jury house.

It also looks like the mother of Christmas Abbott has made social media attacks against the children of Janelle Pierzina. That’s not a good look.

Amid all the drama, though, we have the great news that Big Brother 23 is officially on its way.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.