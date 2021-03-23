The Challenge: All Stars cast shown in intense daily missions

Competitors at a daily mission in new The Challenge: All Stars promotional clip. Pic credit: Paramount Plus

With the early announcements of The Challenge: All Stars spinoff seasons, many fans may have been wondering if this would be a less intense version of the regular season.

That doesn’t appear to be the case based on the trailers and promo clips that have arrived in several weeks. The 22 competitors look like they’ll be challenged quite a bit, with host TJ Lavin standing by to enjoy their struggles.

Another short new promo clip has been making the rounds and gives a few more glimpses of some of the daily challenges that competitors will be involved with.

The Challenge: All Stars promo clip gives more challenge footage

In the full-length All Stars trailer, fans saw a mission at the start involving competitors hanging alongside a moving truck. It doesn’t appear to be the same as the Road Kill mission from Double Agents but still shows that these missions should be just as tough.

At the start of the newest promotional clip (below), viewers see agents competing above water, just like on Double Agents. Two large crates are suspended above a body of water, but it’s unclear what competitors will be doing with those.

In a later part of the clip, a screaming competitor is shown falling into the water below, but that appears to be a separate mission.

A few shots of competitors are shown as they are likely arriving off a bus in the first episode. They include a flexing Mark Long, Aneesa Ferreira, Alton Williams, and Katie Cooley.

“Welcome back to The Challenge,” host TJ Lavin tells the competitors, adding, “You are all here to see who is the greatest of all time.”

Other footage includes competitors working together to carry a log, cast members yelling for someone to help, and a few scenes featuring cast drama. It appears like All Stars will be just as good, if not better, than the regular season.

The Challenge stars much older, vying for big prize money

The majority of competitors on The Challenge: All Stars are in the late 30s or early 40s but now have families, kids, and other careers. They mostly aren’t career Challenge stars anymore, like many cast members that return each season on MTV.

While Double Agents’ stars Darrell Taylor, 41, and 39-year-old Aneesa Ferreira will also appear among the competitors, there will be other older competitors and quite a few who haven’t been on the show in many years.

That includes Beth Stolarczyk, who is now 52 years old. She last appeared on The Gauntlet III season in 2008. Mark Long, who was the man who helped bring the All Stars project to the screen, is now 49. Former Real World: Boston OG Syrus Yarbrough is also 49 years old.

Some competitors haven’t been on the show in well over a decade. Arissa Hill, 41, was last on the Battle of the Sexes 2 back in 2005, while Jisela Delgado appeared on Gauntlet 2 in 2006. Yes Duffy, now 42 years old, last appeared on The Challenge in early 2003 with Battle of the Sexes, giving him quite a hiatus from the show.

Even though they’re older, and some may be less acclimated to how The Challenge works in recent years, many will be vying for the biggest prize money they’ve ever had a chance at. A whopping $500,000 is on the line for one lucky winner who outwits and out-battles his or her fellow competitors.

The Challenge: All Stars premieres on Thursday, April 1 on Paramount Plus.