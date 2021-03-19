The Challenge: All Stars cast list and photos: Here’s who is on the OG spinoff season

Aneesa Ferreira is among 22 competitors on The Challenge: All Stars spinoff season. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: All Stars cast list and OG photos will bring back memories for many longtime viewers of MTV’s reality competition series, with 22 competitors from Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat on the spinoff show.

There will be former champions such as Mark Long, Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, Kendal Sheppard, and Katie Cooley. There are also some stars fans haven’t seen in years, such as Teck Holmes, Syrus Yarbrough, Ruthie Alcaide, and Gisela Delgado.

With 11 males and 11 females vying for big prize money, viewers are getting to know which competitors they’ll see on the upcoming spinoff season. Thanks to recent All Stars cast photos, fans can take a trip down memory lane, or learn about Challenge stars from the past.

The Challenge: All Stars male competitors include Darrell, Yes, and ‘Big Easy’

The Challenge: All Stars was the brainchild of Mark Long, who will lead the star cast of OGs. Mark debuted on the original Road Rules series before moving on to The Challenge. He won in his first two seasons on the show and made it to two more finals during his six appearances.

He’s joined by several other multiple champions amongst the male competitors. Darrell Taylor, a four-time champion and Road Rules star, is coming off his The Challenge: Double Agents season. Derrick Kosinski is another former Road Rules competitor and a three-time Challenge winner.

Other familiar faces will include Eric “Big Easy” Banks, Syrus Yarbrough, Nehemiah Clark, and Alton Williams. Check out cast photos below and a full list of the male competitors with their resumes.

Mark Long (Road Rules: USA – The First Adventure, two-time champion)

Latterian Wallace (Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour, three Challenges)

Ace Amerson (The Real World Paris, one-time Challenge finalist)

Darrell Taylor (Road Rules: Campus Crawl, four-time champion)

Derrick Kosinski (Road Rules: X-Treme, three-time champion)

Eric “Big Easy” Banks (Fresh Meat, one-time Challenge finalist)

Alton Williams (The Real World: Las Vegas 2002, one-time champion)

Nehemiah Clark (The Real World: Austin, one-time champion)

Syrus Yarbrough (The Real World: Boston, one-time champion)

Teck “Money” Holmes (The Real World: Hawaii, Challenge 2000 competitor)

Yes Duffy (Road Rules: Semester at Sea, one-time champion)

MTV’s The Challenge Instagram released a series of photos depicting each of the OG cast members in all of their glory. Viewers can see them in their official black The Challenge: All-Stars gear with intense visual effects behind them, including clouds, dark skies, and lightning.

Pictured below are Mark, Kellyanne Judd, Teck, Jemmye Carroll, Big Easy, Jonna Mannion, and Yes.

The Challenge: All Stars female competitors include Trishelle, Beth, Aneesa

While there aren’t female competitors with quite as many Challenge wins as some of the men, these ladies include some of the fiercest competitors in the show’s history. Former Real World star Aneesa Ferreira is doing back-to-back seasons, as she was also part of The Challenge: Double Agents with Darrell Taylor.

She’s joined by former winners like Katie Cooley (Doyle) and Kendal Sheppard, as well as fan-favorites Trishelle Cannatella, Kellyanne Judd, and the 52-year-old Beth Stolarczyk.

Below is a full list of the female All Stars cast members that will be competing on the show.

Kendal Sheppard (Road Rules: Campus Crawl, won The Inferno)

Jemmye Carroll (The Real World: New Orleans, one-time Challenge finalist)

Katie Cooley/Doyle (Road Rules: The Quest, won The Inferno)

Aneesa Ferreira (The Real World: Chicago, two-time finalist)

Jonna Mannion (The Real World: Cancun, five Challenges)

Arissa Hill (The Real World: Las Vegas 2002, one-time finalist)

Beth Stolarczyk (The Real World: Los Angeles, seven Challenges)

Jisela Delgado (Road Rules: The Quest, three Challenges)

Kellyanne Judd (The Real World: Sydney, one-time finalist)

Ruthie Alcaide (The Real World: Hawaii, one-time finalist)

Trishelle Cannatella (The Real World: Las Vegas 2002, one-time finalist)

Beth, who had many memorable moments, including arguments, drama, and fights during her Challenge appearances, is part of another photo set from MTV (below). Also featured are Ace, Aneesa, Alton, Ruthie, Darrell, Arissa, and Derrick.

All Stars spinoff will be on Paramount+

In the final set of The Challenge: All Stars cast photos (below), viewers see Jisela Delgado, who is an original Road Rules star. Joining her in the photo set are Nehemiah, Katie, Kendal, Syrus, Latterian, and Trishelle.

They’ll be among the 22 competitors vying for the prize money, which is said to be $500,000. It’s unknown whether there will be teams on the season, but there will be eliminations and daily challenges, based on the exciting All Stars trailer.

Paramount+, formerly the CBS All Access streaming platform, will carry the episodes weekly starting on Thursday, April 1. See details on how to subscribe at the official website here.

The Challenge: All Stars premieres on Thursday, April 1 on Paramount+.