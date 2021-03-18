Cory Wharton, Darrell Taylor from The Challenge exchange comments following Double Agents Episode 14

Darrell Taylor during a confessional interview on The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 14. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Double Agents is moving quickly towards TJ Lavin’s final, as the original cast of 30 competitors is being whittled down to fewer cast members by the week.

In Episode 14, viewers got to see one player still searching for a Gold Skull and others seeking to protect themselves from having to go back into elimination again.

Following the recent episode’s events, Cory Wharton and Darrell Taylor spoke online, discussing their history on The Challenge.

Be forewarned as this article will contain spoilers for the recent episode of The Challenge: Double Agents on MTV.

What happened in Double Agents Episode 14?

With the recent Double Agents episode, Cory Wharton was lobbying to get his Gold Skull, as he was one of two remaining competitors without one. The other was his partner, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley.

Cory went around to various people in the house, trying to sway the house vote. However, things didn’t quite work out how he was planning it.

The biggest targets in the game were Aneesa Ferreira and Kyle Christie. That’s because other competitors had more numbers on their side and wanted to put Aneesa and Kyle into elimination to protect themselves.

However, things got flipped upside down when Aneesa and Kyle won the daily mission, making them Double Agents.

The house vote went differently, as Leroy Garrett, Kam Williams, and others decided it was in their best interest to send in Darrell Taylor and Amber Borzotra.

Basically, the move was to protect others in the larger alliance from going into elimination. They didn’t want Aneesa and Kyle to decide who to throw into elimination and left it to them to send in Cory and Big T.

In the elimination event, Darrell ended up falling to Cory in Snapping Point, which made its third appearance for the season. It was a quick win for Cory, who sprinted to press his red button first.

That meant it was the end of the four-time champion Darrell’s time on Double Agents.

It made for the second time that Cory has defeated Darrell during their history on The Challenge. Previously, Cory took out Darrell during an event on the Dirty 30 season.

While that didn’t send Darrell home, it did send him to the Redemption House as part of the season’s twist.

The Challenge’s Darrell, Cory exchange comments

Like TJ Lavin described, Darrell continues to be a true professional and great competitor on The Challenge. Following the airing of his elimination loss, he took to Twitter to congratulate the man that beat him.

“Congrats to @CoryWharton #WellDeserved @ChallengeMTV #thechallenge36,” Darrell tweeted. That brought his Double Agents castmate over to show his respect too.

“Appreciate it OG. I’m just trying to get 1 Challenge win can’t imagine 4 of them,” Cory replied with a mindblown emoji.

Pic credit: @mtvrrdarrell/Twitter

Not only has Darrell won four times on The Challenge, but they were his first four appearances on the show. Those were The Gauntlet, The Inferno, The Inferno II, and Fresh Meat seasons.

He’s now appeared on a total of nine regular seasons and several spinoffs. Cory has been to three finals on The Challenge in eight appearances with no wins. However, he’s 7-3 in eliminations.

While Darrell won’t be part of Double Agents season anymore, fans won’t have to wait too long to see him on The Challenge. Darrell will be a part of The Challenge: All Stars spinoff series, set to arrive April 1 on the Paramount Plus network.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.