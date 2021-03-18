Videos Netflix Superheroes Star Wars The Walking Dead The Witcher Game of Thrones NCIS One Chicago Grey's Anatomy Outlander This Is Us Riverdale The Curse of Oak Island
News

Cory Wharton, Darrell Taylor from The Challenge exchange comments following Double Agents Episode 14


darrell taylor during the challenge double agents episode 14 confessional
Darrell Taylor during a confessional interview on The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 14. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Double Agents is moving quickly towards TJ Lavin’s final, as the original cast of 30 competitors is being whittled down to fewer cast members by the week.

In Episode 14, viewers got to see one player still searching for a Gold Skull and others seeking to protect themselves from having to go back into elimination again.

Following the recent episode’s events, Cory Wharton and Darrell Taylor spoke online, discussing their history on The Challenge.

Be forewarned as this article will contain spoilers for the recent episode of The Challenge: Double Agents on MTV.

monsterscriticsreality

406 533

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Matt James’ brother, John James, won fans over easily when he appeared on The Bachelor finale. ...

View

Mar 18

1 1
Open
Matt James’ brother, John James, won fans over easily when he appeared on The Bachelor finale. Viewers loved his “vibe checks” and called him Matt’s alter ego. But did you also know that he is a rapper who goes by the name John the Scorpio? ♏️ His most recent track is titled Use ta be was released on the day he made his debut on The Bachelor. 🌹 Fans can listen to his music 🎶 on his SoundCloud or even his YouTube channel. There, fans can find a music video for his single Gotta Do Betta. Get the details at link in the bio!

Matt James’ brother, John James, won fans over easily when he appeared on The Bachelor finale. Viewers loved his “vibe checks” and called him Matt’s alter ego.

But did you also know that he is a rapper who goes by the name John the Scorpio? ♏️

His most recent track is titled Use ta be was released on the day he made his debut on The Bachelor. 🌹

Fans can listen to his music 🎶 on his SoundCloud or even his YouTube channel. There, fans can find a music video for his single Gotta Do Betta. Get the details at link in the bio! ...

1 1

What happened in Double Agents Episode 14?

With the recent Double Agents episode, Cory Wharton was lobbying to get his Gold Skull, as he was one of two remaining competitors without one. The other was his partner, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Cory went around to various people in the house, trying to sway the house vote. However, things didn’t quite work out how he was planning it.

The biggest targets in the game were Aneesa Ferreira and Kyle Christie. That’s because other competitors had more numbers on their side and wanted to put Aneesa and Kyle into elimination to protect themselves.

However, things got flipped upside down when Aneesa and Kyle won the daily mission, making them Double Agents.

The house vote went differently, as Leroy Garrett, Kam Williams, and others decided it was in their best interest to send in Darrell Taylor and Amber Borzotra.

Basically, the move was to protect others in the larger alliance from going into elimination. They didn’t want Aneesa and Kyle to decide who to throw into elimination and left it to them to send in Cory and Big T.

In the elimination event, Darrell ended up falling to Cory in Snapping Point, which made its third appearance for the season. It was a quick win for Cory, who sprinted to press his red button first.

That meant it was the end of the four-time champion Darrell’s time on Double Agents.

It made for the second time that Cory has defeated Darrell during their history on The Challenge. Previously, Cory took out Darrell during an event on the Dirty 30 season.

While that didn’t send Darrell home, it did send him to the Redemption House as part of the season’s twist.

The Challenge’s Darrell, Cory exchange comments

Like TJ Lavin described, Darrell continues to be a true professional and great competitor on The Challenge. Following the airing of his elimination loss, he took to Twitter to congratulate the man that beat him.

“Congrats to @CoryWharton #WellDeserved @ChallengeMTV #thechallenge36,” Darrell tweeted. That brought his Double Agents castmate over to show his respect too.

“Appreciate it OG. I’m just trying to get 1 Challenge win can’t imagine 4 of them,” Cory replied with a mindblown emoji.

darrell taylor tweeted congrats to cory wharton
Pic credit: @mtvrrdarrell/Twitter

Not only has Darrell won four times on The Challenge, but they were his first four appearances on the show. Those were The Gauntlet, The Inferno, The Inferno II, and Fresh Meat seasons.

He’s now appeared on a total of nine regular seasons and several spinoffs. Cory has been to three finals on The Challenge in eight appearances with no wins. However, he’s 7-3 in eliminations.

While Darrell won’t be part of Double Agents season anymore, fans won’t have to wait too long to see him on The Challenge. Darrell will be a part of The Challenge: All Stars spinoff series, set to arrive April 1 on the Paramount Plus network.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

Matt Couden
Latest posts by Matt Couden (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
the challenge mania awards 2020 winners revealed
The Challenge Mania Awards 2020 winners revealed including Elimination of the Year, Top Rookie, and more
ct tamburello and big t fazakerley on the challenge double agents
The Challenge’s CT Tamburello reveals how Big T helped him on Double Agents
devin walker during the challenge double agents confessional interview
The Challenge’s Devin Walker trolls Double Agents castmate: ‘That elimination was rigged’
karamo brown on mtv's the challenge inferno ii season via netflix
Fans react to seeing Karamo on The Challenge as Inferno 2 drops on Netflix
dee nugyen from mtv show the challenge total madness
Dee Nguyen from MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness fires back at fans after Jenn Lee drama
the challenge gauntlet 2 cast members
The Challenge OGs spoilers: First eliminated cast member from spinoff season possibly revealed
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x