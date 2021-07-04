The Challenge spoilers: Season 37 winners revealed following recent final, castmate reacts

Winners for The Challenge Season 37 have been revealed online. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge spoilers arrived for the Season 37 winners, as the latest installment of MTV’s competition series wrapped up filming.

Based on the online spoiler results, some fans wondered what cost certain individuals the big win. However, others might be happy to see who the latest winners are.

This report contains spoilers for MTV’s The Challenge Season 37 winners. Don’t read on if you want to be surprised by the results.

Who won The Challenge Season 37 final?

Just this past week, cast members rumored to have competed in The Challenge Season 37 finale shared their first social media posts in a while.

Those finalists included Nelson Thomas, Nany Gonzalez, Tori Deal, and Kaycee Clark.

One of the cast members shared a hint about the winner in a video. Nany and Tori said they should’ve “beat” someone “a hundred percent” and “one thousand percent.”

That raised speculation about which castmate they were talking about. Some believed four men and four women competed in the final.

A social media post (below) shared by Challenge super fan and insider account, @mtvchallengeinsider, revealed the winners for Season 37.

Based on the above details, Chris “CT” Tamburello achieved his fifth The Challenge win. He’s only two wins behind Johnny Bananas for the most for The Challenge.

CT was presumably competing against castmates Devin Walker, Nelson Thomas, and Kyle Christie. For the women, Kaycee was presumably up against Nany, Tori, and rookie Emy Alupei.

We don’t know if it was individuals or teams competing in the finale. That could mean CT and Kaycee were a team, or they won out of their respective groups.

Details remain unknown about the last battle, how much prize money they won, and if any other competitors won money.

One cast member reacted to the spoiler report already. Season 37 rookie Lauren Coogan posted a series of emojis on the IG post above indicating she loved the outcome.

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

First-time winner makes big comeback

For Kaycee Clark, it seems the third time’s a charm for the Big Brother 20 winner.

The Challenge Season 37 was her third appearance on MTV’s reality competition series, and based on the spoilers, it’s her first win. It’s also a huge win based on her previous season’s result.

Kaycee reached the final in her debut season, Total Madness, finishing as a runner-up to winner Jennifer West.

She returned for last season’s Double Agents, once again making the finals. That finale was a teammate situation. Kaycee partnered with fellow Big Brother star Fessy Shafaat.

She injured her leg, suffering a ruptured patellar tendon while running on some rough terrain for the final.

She hobbled to the next checkpoint, an eating station, and did her best to chow down disgusting food. Her partner didn’t seem as up to the task. Kaycee and Fessy fell too far behind to continue.

It was a depressing moment for Kaycee, Fessy, and fans. Many fans took offense to Fessy for his reactions and lack of attempts during the finals, though.

In his return to The Challenge, Fessy ended up disqualified because of a fight with his castmate.

However, the 33-year-old Kaycee appears better than before and captured her first Challenge win. She follows in the footsteps of Big Brother star Amber Borzotra who won last season as CT’s partner.

Now two former Big Brother stars are Challenge winners.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.