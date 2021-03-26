The Challenge rumors: Fans speculate Double Agents star has broken up with girlfriend

The Challenge: Double Agents cast members have deliberation before voting. Pic credit: MTV

With the latest season of MTV’s The Challenge, viewers have seen a few hookups, a power couple, and cast members who have significant others back home.

Some have spouses, including Chris “CT” Tamburello, Darrell Taylor, and Theresa Jones, while others are in serious relationships.

However, the show has been known to lead to relationship issues or breakups for some couples, as it’s caused drama for castmates with girlfriends or boyfriends back home.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While it’s unofficial and unknown what the reason could be, many of The Challenge fans are speculating about one of the Double Agents competitors, suggesting they may have recently ended their relationship.

The Challenge fans speculate about Double Agents star’s breakup

The strongest alliance during The Challenge: Double Agents has easily been the Big Brother alliance featuring Fessy Shafaat, Josh Martinez, Amber Borzotra, and Kaycee Clark.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Three of those competitors have earned Gold Skulls and made it to the final 10, so they look to be in good spots to make the final.

Kaycee has looked strong during the season as Leroy Garrett’s teammate. The duo has won several daily missions, making them the Double Agents power team.

In her second Challenge, Kaycee has shown herself to be among the stronger female competitors with good relationships in the game.

However, with filming now ended, it appears Kaycee may have ended her relationship with her girlfriend.

A recent series of Instagram screenshot posts arrived via a fan account called @challengeteaa, suggesting that Kaycee and girlfriend, Taylor Jimenez, have broken up.

In a screenshot shown below, Kaycee is no longer following Taylor’s Instagram account, which has driven the recent fan speculation. Additionally, the @challengeteaa IG post claims they have deleted photos of one another off their IG pages.

Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

So far, neither Kaycee nor Taylor have revealed any details about a breakup taking place. Kaycee posted videos on her IG Story, waiting to get Starbucks, driving in Los Angeles traffic, and doing an Abercrombie photo shoot.

She also posted a photo of herself on her IG page in her 1980s throwback costume from the recent Double Agents episode.

Taylor posted to her Instagram a few days ago, with an interesting caption, though, talking about decisions, disasters, and destiny in life.

“People will always have an opinion in your life. That is why you have to be confident enough to make your own decisions,” she said in part of the IG post’s caption.



“In the end your destiny is greater than your disaster and your mission is greater than your mistakes,” she also shared.

Kaycee had situation with castmates on Total Madness

Kaycee, a former Big Brother winner, is in her second season of The Challenge with Double Agents. She debuted on Season 35, aka Total Madness, where competitors were stuck in a bunker rather than a house.

In the latter part of that season, a story involved Kaycee and her friend and castmate from Big Brother 20, Bayleigh Dayton. During the season, Bayleigh was also a first-time Challenge competitor and felt she and Kaycee were allies.

Since the two had a history together, Bayleigh became upset when Kaycee got attached to Challenge veteran Nany Gonzalez. Bayleigh took exception when Kaycee’s bond with Nany came before theirs in terms of in-game relationships.

It resulted in some tense scenes, including a blowup with Bayleigh telling Kaycee she no longer felt they were friends. Both rookies made it to the final, with Bayleigh quitting early and Kaycee lasting to the end, where she finished runner-up to Jennifer West.

In the Double Agents season, Kaycee and Nany were reunited as castmates. There hasn’t been any footage revealed of them getting to know one another or hooking up, so it’s unknown if anything happened on the season between them.

However, Kaycee and Nany appear to be on good terms outside of The Challenge, which has led to some fans suggesting they could enter a relationship.

That is if Kaycee remains broken up with Taylor Jimenez, as fans are speculating. Until Kaycee and/or Taylor reveal what’s going on, fans may never know what happened there, though.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.