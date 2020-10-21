The Challenge: Total Madness is nominated for a People’s Choice Award — Here’s how to vote for the show

MTV’s The Challenge is known for handing out hefty cash awards to competitors each season for winning the grueling reality competition series.

The show itself will be up for an award of its own in 2020, as it’s nominated for a People’s Choice Award.

The Challenge: Total Madness will be trying its best to dethrone several other popular television shows on its way to the win, though.

What award is The Challenge competing for?

The People’s Choice Awards have been running since 1975, with E! taking over the popular awards show in 2017.

The PCAs recognize various entertainment achievements by handing out awards for people, shows, and series. That includes reality TV and competitions.

For this year’s edition of the awards, MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness is battling to win The Competition Show of 2020 award.

It will have a tough battle for votes, though, as there are seven other worthy contenders in the category. They are America’s Got Talent, American Idol, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Bachelorette, The Masked Singer, The Voice, and Top Chef.

In looking at the options, fans of The Challenge realize that Total Madness is the most grueling of these nominees. After all, it’s a take-no-prisoners competition that involves psyching out opponents and being on top of your game- both mentally and physically!

The Challenge: Total Madness aired on MTV from April 1 through July 29, 2020. It involved 28 contestants at the start of the season who battled it out in physical and mental competitions. There were regular eliminations between competitors to whittle down the field.

They also had to live in a rougher-than-normal environment, staying in an underground bunker in Prague throughout most of the series, and dealing with the drama of trying to co-exist with the other competitors.

In the end, it was long-time veteran male competitor Johnny Bananas who won the Total Madness final, along with female competitor Jennifer West. They received a good bit of prize money for their efforts, and now the show is looking to claim a prize of its own.

How to vote and when to watch

Fans can currently vote for The Challenge: Total Madness by heading to the official People’s Choice Awards voting site. You’ll need to make sure you’re voting for The Competition Show of 2020.

Click on The Challenge: Total Madness to vote for it, and a pop-up box will show up. Each day, individuals get 25 total votes to place per category. Use the slider on the pop-up box to give the show up to 25 of your total votes.

You’ll also need to log in with an email or Facebook account and agree to the terms of service to place your votes. Once that’s all done, you should receive a “thank you” pop-up box to indicate your votes were recorded.

Make sure to return each day to continue voting for The Challenge on the PCA site. The voting will officially wrap up on Friday, October 23, at 11:59 pm ET.

It’s also possible to vote on Twitter. To make your vote count on the microblogging site use the hashtags #TheChallenge and #TheCompetitionShow in your tweet, similar to the one below.

The People’s Choice Awards are set to announce winners on November 15, 2020, at 9/8c on E!, so viewers can see if TJ Lavin and the Total Madness crew get the win in their category!

Also, for those awaiting more Challenge on MTV, see our cast spoilers for Season 36 to get caught up on who to expect on the show’s next installment.

The Challenge Season 36 is TBA for MTV.