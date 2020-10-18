The Challenge Season 36 spoilers: Full cast members list for male and female competitors

In these The Challenge Season 36 spoilers, we’ve got a look at the full cast members list for the upcoming show.

Many viewers are anticipating who is returning to the MTV show and who the rookie competitors will be.

If you’re interested in seeing all the male and female cast members, read on, but be warned, these are The Challenge Season 36 spoilers.

Those who want to wait for the official cast reveal should stop reading here.

What is known about The Challenge Season 36 cast and host?

In terms of The Challenge Season 36 spoilers, a Vevmo forum gave the key details.

We learned there were originally 38 potential cast members sequestered for two weeks in August. This was in case anyone had a positive COVID-19 test.

Eventually, that list of 38 was whittled down to just 30 final cast members for The Challenge Season 36. The new season will see the return of everyone’s favorite host, TJ Lavin.

Now let’s check out the familiar faces and rookie newcomers for the cast.

Male competitors include CT, Leroy, and Wes

All-time veteran and big money winner Johnny Bananas won’t be back, as he’s working on other gigs since winning Total Madness.

However, leading the way for the male competitors is multiple-time winner Christopher “CT” Tamburello, who returns for his 18th season of the reality TV competition.

He’s also joined by Weston “Wes” Bergmann, another former winner, who is back for his 14th appearance.

In terms of other veterans, viewers will see Leroy Garrett, originally of Real World: Las Vegas 2, back trying to win on his 12th season. Are You The One? Season 3’s Nelson Thomas returns for his seventh Challenge season.

Geordie Shore star Kyle Christie is also back for his sixth season of the MTV competition.

Fans are familiar with another of the longtime vets, Darrell Taylor. He originally appeared on Road Rules and is coming on The Challenge for his ninth time.

Devin Walker will be another familiar face coming back, as he will compete for his fifth time on The Challenge. Cory Wharton comes back for his eighth season.

Big Brother winner Josh Martinez is also coming back. It’ll be his fourth time, while Big Brother’s Fessy Shafaat and Survivor’s Jay Starret are back for their second season.

What about the rookies?

There will be an interesting mix of stars from a variety of different shows and backgrounds. That includes Lionel Green, aka professional wrestler Lio Rush, formerly of WWE.

Netflix’s Ultimate BeastMaster star Nam Vo will also be among rookies, as well as America’s Got Talent 14 star Joseph Allen. Ex on the Beach 3 star and musical artist Demetrius “Mechie” Harris will also be an interesting new addition.

Female competitors include Nany, Aneesa, and Kam

Just like men’s winner, Johnny Bananas, female Total Madness winner Jenny West won’t be back either.

However, several veteran females will be in The Challenge Season 36 cast.

That includes Aneesa Ferreira back for her 14th season and Nany Gonzales returning for her 10th season. Former winner Ashley Mitchell will appear for her eighth time on the MTV show.

“Killer” Kam Williams, originally of Are You The One? Season 5, returns for her fifth season of The Challenge. So is fan-favorite Tori Deal. Big Brother star Kaycee Clark is back for her second appearance, while Tula “Big T” Fazakerley is coming back for the third time.

In a few surprises, fans may be happy to see the return of former winner Nicole Zanatta (Real World: Skeleton) for a third season and Theresa Jones (Fresh Meat 2) for a seventh season.

In terms of rookies, Olympic athlete Lolo Jones is no stranger to The Challenge, as she previously appeared on Champs vs. Pros. This will be her first time competing on a larger Challenge show like this, though.

Viewers will also meet Love Island UK and Celebrity Big Brother star Gabriella “Gabby” Allen and Big Brother’s Amber Borzotra.

Additionally, AYTO? 8’s Amber Martinez and Survivor star Natalie Anderson head up the female rookie class.

Stay tuned as we wait on the official details for when the new season begins!

The Challenge Season 36 premiere date is TBA on MTV.