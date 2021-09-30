The Challenge Season 37: Fans react to Priscilla Anyabu’s game-changing move in Episode 8

Rookie Priscilla Anyabu shook things up in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 8. Pic credit: MTV

For most of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies episodes so far, the veteran alliance has had their way with the rookies, sending them into elimination with ease.

Things will change in Episode 9, thanks to a power move that rookie Priscilla Anyabu made in Season 37, Episode 8.

The rookie didn’t take kindly to a perceived “threat” from one of her veteran castmates, and with that, made a wise decision that will ensure a vet is likely to go into the next elimination.

Priscilla shook things up in Season 37, Episode 8

During six of the first seven episodes of Spies, Lies & Allies, rookie cast members were continually sent home as it was almost all rookie vs. rookie eliminations.

That was due to the veteran alliance’s stronghold on the game in which they were able to control the numbers and make sure there was always a rookie-rookie team to vote in.

In Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 8, the only rookie-rookie team was Berna Canbeldek and Hughie Maughan, so they immediately became the popular vote amongst cast members. During deliberation, Ashley Mitchell spoke up and warned the rookies not to break up a veteran-veteran team if they won the elimination.

At The Lair, The Agency would get to choose one man and one woman to face them. CT Tamburello and Emy Alupei decided to send in Jeremiah White and Priscilla Anyabu for their first elimination of the season.

However, Jeremiah and Priscilla worked very well together in an elimination event where they were bound together back-to-back on opposite sides of a 30-foot tall pole.

The objective was to climb to the top and then use a large blade to free themselves of the rope binding them. From there, they had to zipline down to the ground level. The first team to do so would win, while the other team would go home.

While Berna and Hughie caught up to them, Priscilla and Jeremiah moved quicker and won their first elimination. With that, they received the choice to become partners, return to their previous teammates, or choose new ones.

Priscilla said she didn’t take kindly to Ashley’s threat earlier, so she would steal her teammate Josh. That move effectively did what Ashley warned the rookies not to do.

Jeremiah stole Tori Deal from Ed Eason. With Priscilla stealing Josh and Jeremiah not choosing another rookie as his partner, it means there would be zero rookie-rookie teams for the next elimination.

Fans react to Priscilla’s Spies, Lies & Allies move

Many of The Challenge fans were irritated by the constant power that the veterans had been flexing throughout the episodes in their dispatching of the rookies, with some calling it boring.

However, Priscilla’s game-changing move seems to have been well-received as making the season more entertaining.

Fans reacted to a tweet that MTV’s The Challenge posted in which they made a statement about the Season 37 rookie.

Priscilla did what she had to do pic.twitter.com/RI8UcZawwp — Damaged Golf Cart (@ChallengeRewind) September 30, 2021

One fan praised Priscilla’s “Boss move” and added that she can’t wait to see what happens in the next episode of Spies, Lies & Allies.

While many fans applauded Priscilla for changing the game up with her power move, others feel she may have been a bit too bold and put a target on her back now. One fan predicts that the move will end up putting her right back into elimination.

Another fan suggested that upsetting Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell will probably come back to haunt Priscilla in the game. Ashley wasn’t pleased with being paired up by default with rookie Ed Eason for the next daily.

Despite some fans criticizing the move, many seem to be supporting Priscilla appearing on more seasons of The Challenge. She certainly proved herself in elimination and may have figured out how to turn the game around in favor of rookies. That certainly will win her fans and allies.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.