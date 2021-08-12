Who is Ed Eason on The Challenge? The Circle star joins Spies, Lies and Allies cast

Ed Eason appears in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Super Trailer. Pic credit: MTV

The first episode of MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies featured a cast of 34 competitors, and for those who hadn’t seen the preview special or other promotional clips, there were many new people to keep track of.

The Circle’s Ed Eason joined The Challenge as a surprise replacement for another competitor during the episode.

So who is Ed Eason on The Challenge? Here’s what to know about The Circle star now competing with his fellow rookies and the veterans.

Who is Ed Eason on The Challenge?

Toward the end of the Spies, Lies, & Allies premiere episode, host TJ Lavin informed the cast that Nam Vo had to leave and was deactivated from the game. TJ then introduced a replacement for Nam, and that was Ed Eason. He came trotting out in his tights ready for competition.

Ed turned 25 on August 9 and is from Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. Before his Challenge debut, he was a contestant on the first season of Netflix’s competition series, The Circle.

That show isn’t quite like The Challenge, as there’s no physical competition. However, it involves strategy and gaining other contestants’ admiration to try to win. The basics of the game were that contestants moved into their own apartments in the same building. Nobody from the cast met face to face during the game.

Contestants used a specially designed social media app with profiles they set up to communicate with other cast members. They could make their profile any way they wanted, even catfishing other contestants.

The players would regularly rate one another from first to last place, with those who rated best continuing in the game. Those who rated poorly risked being “blocked” out of the game. At the end of the season, a winning player claimed $100,000.

Ed showed up in Episode 8 and brought his mother Tammy with him, who was 52 at the time of the series. The other contestants didn’t realize his mother was helping him in the game. Unfortunately, Ed was “blocked” out of the game in Episode 11.

Even though his time on The Circle was brief, Ed may have gained experience politicking and deceiving other competitors, which Challenge fans know could come in handy. He now arrives to the Spies, Lies & Allies cast as one of the many rookies.

Also of note, Ed’s family continues to be part of The Circle, as his brother, Mitchell Eason, was in the second season of Netflix’s series.

Ed’s relationship and hobbies

MTV released a video of various Challenge stars entering the game single and ready to mingle. Ed Eason doesn’t appear to be among them.

Ed currently seems to be attached and in a happy relationship with his girlfriend Miranda. Just days ahead of the Spies, Lies & Allies premiere, she wished Ed a happy birthday and shared an Instagram post of the two.

“Happy birthday to my love,” Miranda wrote in her caption with a photo of them sharing a kiss.

Based on Ed’s social media posts, he loves to have fun, as he often shows photos or videos of himself partying it up. However, he also enjoys dirtbikes, motorcycles, and his pickup truck. The bikes alone should make him someone host TJ Lavin will relate to.

In addition to him having fun, it appears Ed takes his health and fitness seriously. He has the physique of someone who is regularly working out in the gym or elsewhere.

Ed shared an Instagram post of him picking up what he said was 525 pounds of weight, so that could make him a serious threat to the other jacked competitors on The Challenge.

Fans can check out Ed’s official music video here, but fair warning, this one’s NSFW with plenty of explicit lyrics!

Where to find Ed Eason on social media

Like many of his castmates, Ed Eason has an official Instagram account where he’s active with posts. Challenge fans can find him @ed610_ on the social media platform.

Shortly after it was revealed he had joined MTV’s The Challenge, Ed shared a post on his Instagram with his official cast photo and a message.

“Well I guess its out now!! Agent Ed hopped into this Challenge mumbo jumbo to cause some chaos!! Came in hot like a wawa meatball sub! You bet your ass they aint ready for my bayou nonsense but I aint holding back no way howzaaatt!” Ed wrote in his caption.

Ed may also be on Twitter, as a profile created in 2010 has the handle @ejeason. That profile has just 1,529 followers as of this report but could grow as Ed appears in The Challenge episodes.

Fans will certainly be interested to see how Ed performs in the social, political, and physical game as Spies, Lies & Allies presents his debut on The Challenge!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.