The Circle Season 2: How to watch this new season?

The popular social media competition The Circle is back for a second season, having premiered on April 14.

Much like its predecessor, the season will follow eight new contestants who are competing for each other’s loyalty and approval to win the extravagant cash prize of $100k.

The biggest catch of the show is: You are allowed to be whoever you want to be. In this online world, the competitors only interact through the show’s exclusive social media platform, The Circle. Here they are able to manipulate — and catfish— each other into forming alliances and “blocking” those who won’t fit with the vibe.

Netflix writes, “Season 2 of The Circle returns bigger and better, with more twists, turns, and shade thrown in all 13 episodes!” However, the series is doing something different this year and will be dropping new episodes at certain times over the next few weeks.

What is The Circle?

Premiering earlier this week, The Circle Season 2 has already left a huge mark on Netflix. It is currently number four in the list of Netflix programs trending in the United States, and with there being multiple release dates over the next month, the series is expected to stay at the top for a while.

The Circle is a must-watch reality program and comes highly rated. On IMDb, the series has a 7.5 out of 10, and on Google, audiences have rated the series as a 4.6 out of 5.

Written in the show’s synopsis is, “A cast of eight new contestants enter The Circle, where they flirt, befriend, p*** off, and compete in challenges against each other on a unique social media platform to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. With $100k on the line, will they be able to earn clout and figure out who is real and who is a catfish?”

When to catch new episodes of The Circle?

New episodes of The Circle will be dropping onto Netflix regularly over the next month. A batch of the first four episodes of the series arrived on the streaming platform on April 14. But get your calendars marked, as the next four come every Wednesday until May 5. Those dates are April 21, April 28, and May 5.

The series has already started out with a bang, with many fans finding contestant Bryant Wood as a fan-favorite and recognizing contestant Chloe Veitch from another Netflix reality show, Too Hot to Handle. The Netflix Twitter account recently shared a video of her reacting to a catfish interaction with another contestant.

Netflix tweeted, “The Circle is back — and Chloe is about to show you why flirting in a game full of people lying about who they are is never a good idea.”

The Circle is back — and Chloe is about to show you why flirting in a game full of people lying about who they are is never a good idea. pic.twitter.com/5lBYJ2LG4d — Netflix (@netflix) April 14, 2021

With four episodes of The Circle newly on Netflix and four more coming soon, fans will certainly be entertained for the next three weeks.

The Circle is currently streaming on Netflix.