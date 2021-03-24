New on Netflix for April 2021: Shadow and Bone, Thunder Force, Prank Encounters and more

The second season of Prank Encounters will be arriving in April. Pic credit: Netflix

April is shaping up to be a busy month for Netflix. They are adding 34 programs this month, including an abundance of Netflix Originals and Netflix Films, and more seasons of beloved shows like Prank Encounters staring Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo and the reality series The Circle.

Below are the titles officially released by Netflix, earlier today. The streaming company does state that “dates and titles are subject to change” — but this is as official as it gets!

April 1

Worn Stories (Netflix Original)

Prank Encounters: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

April 2

Concrete Cowboy (Netflix Film)

The Serpent (Netflix Original)

April 5

Family Reunion Part 3 (Netflix Original)

April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (Netflix Original)

April 7

This Is A Robbery: That World’s Biggest Art Heist (Netflix Original)

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (Netflix Original)

This movie is expected to be a 54-minute professional filmed concert featuring iconic performers covering the works of Dolly Parton and speaking about her long-lasting legacy. Celebrities seen in the trailer are Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes and Yolanda Adams.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Netflix writes, “In a star-studded evening of music and memories, a community of iconic performers honor Dolly Parton as the MusiCares Person of the Year.”

The Wedding Coach (Netflix Original)

April 8

The Way of the Househusband (Netflix Original)

April 9

Thunder Force (Netflix Film)

Night in Paradise (Netflix Film)

April 10

The Stand-In

April 13

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Netflix Original)

April 14

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Netflix Original)

This Jamie Foxx-led sitcom is directed by Black-ish’s Ken Whittingham and will follow Foxx as a triumphant business owner and single father. Netflix writes, “Brian Dixon, successful business owner and bachelor, just became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha. Determined to be the best father he can be, Brian’s going to need all the help he can get from his dad and sister.”

Season 1 will contain eight 30-minute episodes.

The Circle: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

April 15

Ride or Die (Netflix Film)

April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy (Netflix Film)

Fast and Furious Sky Racers Season 4: Mexico (Netflix Original)

Rush

The Zookeeper’s Wife

April 18

Luis Miguel – The Series Season 2 (Netflix Original)

April 19

Miss Sloane

April 20

Izzy’s Koala World Season 2 (Netflix Original)

April 21

Zero (Netflix Original)

April 22

Stowaway (Netflix Film)

The upcoming sci-fi thriller Stowaway is directed by Brazilian filmmaker Joe Penna and stars Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0) and Toni Collette (Hereditary).

Netflix writes, “On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision.”

Life in Colour with David Attenborough (Netflix Original)

April 23

This highly-anticipated series is based on the bestselling Grishaverse novels by Leigh Bardugo. Netflix writes, “Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free.”

Shadow and Bone will contain eight hour-long episodes.

April 27

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 4 (Netflix Original)

April 28

Headspace Guide to Sleep (Netflix Original)

April 29

Things Heard and Seen (Netflix Film)

Pet Stars (Netflix Original)

The Mitchells vs The Machines (Netflix Film)

Yasuke (Netflix Original)

Coming soon in April

The Disciple (Netflix Film)

Check out more Netflix news here.