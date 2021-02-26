Shadow and Bone just released its first teaser trailer. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix’s latest book adaptation Shadow and Bone is quickly gaining momentum! The upcoming fantasy series just released its first teaser trailer and everybody appears to be loving it.

What is Shadow and Bone?

The Shadow and Bone series is based on the bestselling Grishaverse novels by Leigh Bardugo. The story takes place in a battle-scarred world and focuses on the powers of the orphaned character Alina Starkov.

Netflix writes, “Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems.”

The series stars Jessie Mei Li (Strangers), Archie Renaux (BBC’s Gold Digger), Freddy Carter (Pennyworth) and Amita Suman (The Outpost).

Trailer for Shadow and Bone

Expected to premiere in April, Shadow and Bone released its first look into the new series. Although the video is labeled to be a “teaser trailer,” it’s almost three minutes long and is packed with a lot of footage and dialogue.

The series looks very dark and mysterious, and action-packed. There are shots of huge fires and desolate lands. It also teases multiple enticing love stories. In the video’s description, Netflix wrote, “The Shadow Fold. To destroy it, we need a miracle. Shadow.”

What are fans saying?

Before being turned into a series for Netflix, Shadow and Bone already had a close following because of its original young adult novels.

Much like other adaptations, it’s always worrisome to see how new renditions will hold up to the original. However, it seems that Shadow and Bone got it all right.

On Twitter, one fan account shared their reaction to the new teaser. They wrote, “Shadow and Bone trailer has me in tears and on the floor. Everything I went through during the books is now worth it.”

shadow and bone trailer has me in tears and on the floor. everything I went through during the books is now worth it.

Another shared an edited image and wrote, “The Crows absolutely served.”

Others are getting even more involved in the process. One tweeted out a link to their YouTube video which shows their reaction to the teaser, in real-time.

🌙SHADOW AND BONE TRAILER REACTION🌙



I'm so excited for this series so obviously I had to film a trailer reaction video hehe

Shadow and Bone was trending for hours after its teaser trailer release and at one point, the trend made it in the top 10 on Twitter with over 21.3 thousand tweets.

shadow and bone trending no. 5

shadow and bone trending no. 5

AS IT SHOULD

Shadow and Bone fans have made their approval loud and clear. Based on the footage and information they know thus far, this book-to-screen adaptation seems to be a major crowd-pleaser.

Netflix’s Shadow and Bone premieres on April 23.