The Challenge star Johnny Bananas comments about his breakup with Morgan Willett

Johnny Bananas has broken his silence about his split from Morgan Willett. Pic credit: MTV

After seeming to be silent about his split from girlfriend Morgan Willett, The Challenge star Johnny Bananas has released a statement about the breakup.

Based on his comments, Bananas will keep the matter private, rather than sharing too much about what happened.

However, he wished his ex-girlfriend “all the best” as they both move forward with their lives post-breakup.

Bananas breaks silence about his breakup

This past weekend, rumors of a breakup between Johnny Bananas and his girlfriend Morgan Willett first arrived on social media.

Much of the speculation came after Morgan posted a “cryptic” message on her Instagram Story that started to circulate online. In her IG Story post, she mentioned feeling “sad” and “betrayed” ahead of leaving for a vacation to spend time with family.

An alleged “cheating video” also surfaced online, which an insider account later confirmed showed Johnny Bananas getting cozy with another woman in Newport Beach. Allegedly, that cheating incident led to the couple breaking up.

While Morgan made an official statement a day ago to confirm the split, Bananas had been silent about things until now. He gave an exclusive statement to E! News on Wednesday, September 29.

“My thing is I put a lot of my private life out there for everyone to see. I’ve always been an open book when it comes to pretty much every aspect of my life, but in a situation like this…this is something I’m really going to keep close to the cuff,” The Challenge star told E! News.

“I think we’re both really going through it right now and I wish her all the best and I’ll just leave it at that,” Bananas said.

Johnny Bananas currently hosts the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast each week on Spotify. The podcast, which is part of The Ringer’s reality TV lineup of shows, covers his longtime series, The Challenge. Each week, Bananas features guests which have included several of his Challenge castmates so far.

Morgan currently on family trip, taking time to heal

In her IG Story post this past weekend, Morgan mentioned she always feels she wants to be honest and transparent about her life even though she wasn’t feeling her best.

In her post, she let followers know she was planning to take some time away to be with family in Hawaii.

Several days ago, Morgan posted a photo from the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa in Hawaii with the caption, “Made it to paradise.”

In an update she posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday evening, Morgan shared a beautiful image from Maui, explaining she and her family make it a “whole day thing” each time they visit the area.

The former Big Brother: Over the Top winner said she was happy to be in an area that had no cellular service “in the middle of nowhere” as she’d been trying to stay off her phone.

Pic credit: @morganleighwillett/Instagram Story

Morgan, 27, first met Johnny Bananas, 39, when they appeared as castmates on MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds. The two were teammates that season and, despite an early elimination in Episode 3, ended up spending more time together after filming. Their relationship continued for over two years.

In her statement confirming the split a day ago, Morgan said she plans to share more details later. However, she said the healing process is going to take her some time too.

“Johnny is someone I loved and respected very much and so I will be taking some time to heal and process it all,” she said.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.