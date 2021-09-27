The Challenge rumors: Fans speculate about Johnny Bananas’ relationship following Morgan Willett’s update

Johnny Bananas and Morgan Willett appeared together on The Challenge: War of the Worlds season. Pic credit: Paramount+

Many fans of The Challenge are wondering what might be going on with seven-time champion Johnny Bananas and current girlfriend Morgan Willett.

Morgan, whom Bananas met during a season of The Challenge, recently shared a lengthy update with fans on social media, prompting many people to speculate.

The two have been dating for a while now, but Morgan’s post has fans questioning if things may have come to an end. Rumors of cheating have even popped up.

Morgan Willett shares curious update with fans

On Saturday, Big Brother and The Challenge alum Morgan Willett shared an update on her Instagram Story, which began circulating online over the weekend.

In that update, shared via @thechallengeshaderoom’s screenshot below, Morgan mentions feeling the need to “put every aspect of [her] life on social media” because it is her job as an influencer.

However, she adds, that at the moment she’s “feeling sad” and “very betrayed,” mentioning that she’s heading off for a family trip to Hawaii but wanted to be honest and transparent with everyone.

“I’m not sure where this is going but I just felt the need to be transparent (since I always try to do that on here). I wanted to say that things are not great but I am doing my best to smile,” she also said.

The Challenge fans speculate on Morgan and Johnny’s situation

In the Instagram account’s caption above it’s mentioned that the cryptic message is due to Morgan and Johnny Bananas breaking up. However, it’s also mentioned that another IG account, @cocktailsandgossip, is the one that revealed that information.

Fans commented on the above post with their thoughts about the matter, with some waiting for more official confirmation of a breakup.

“When I read this I don’t assume it’s about her and Bananas. But I don’t know either way. I read this on her page and it could be many things,” one person commented.

“Oh He cheated ? Are we surprised ?” someone commented, seeming to indicate it’s in Bananas’ nature to do so.

Another fan brought up that Morgan was previously in a relationship with Jay Starrett and admitted she cheated on him when she went on The Challenge: War of The Worlds. That fan seems to be suggested that some karma arrived for Morgan if the rumors are true.

Yet another fan brought up that the two Challenge castmates are still following one another on social media, which could signify that the worst hasn’t happened.

Morgan, 27, was originally a contestant on CBS All-Access’ Big Brother: Over the Top, which she won. She’d go on to appear on Ex on the Beach 2 where her exes included Corey Brooks, Monte Massongill, and Jay Starrett.

She met Johnny Bananas when she arrived on The Challenge: War of the Worlds season and became his teammate. That season took place in 2019, and the two had been dating since then. Morgan has not been on any other Challenge seasons beyond that.

Bananas, 39, last appeared on The Challenge: Total Madness, winning his seventh championship. He has been on a hiatus from the show for the last several seasons.

While away, he’s been hosting programs such as NBC’s 1st Look and Celebrity Sleepover and recently debuted a Challenge-themed podcast called Death, Taxes, and Bananas with The Ringer.

Morgan’s latest post has definitely raised eyebrows about her and Bananas’ relationship, but so far neither has officially confirmed a split nor mentioned anywhere else about cheating.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.