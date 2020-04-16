Jay Starrett on The Challenge: What we know about Survivor vet turned Total Madness rookie with possible relationship drama

Competitor Jay Starrett on The Challenge is one of the newcomers to MTV’s reality competition series and has viewers unfamiliar with him wondering about his details.

He holds experience on competition shows and brings that to the game, along with some interesting past experiences that could pose a problem for him on the show.

Here’s what we know about Jay Starrett, The Challenge: Total Madness rookie.

Jay Starrett was a Survivor competitor

Jay’s full name is Justin “Jay” Starrett. Born on June 3, 1989, he’s currently 30. Jay hails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

While some of the newcomers on MTV’s The Challenge were merely roommates or lovers on other reality shows, Jay Starrett initially competed on CBS’ Survivor: Millenials vs. Gen X series.

The reality competition series aired back in 2016 and featured 20 castaways in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji. Jay was one of the Millenials born between 1984 and 1997 who competed on the show along with Gen X competitors (born 1963 to 1982).

He’d make it to the final six for the show and was voted out on Day 36 as the 15th overall competitor to get voted off.

Jay also appeared on Ex on the Beach

Jay Starrett also has experience on one of those reality love shows as he appeared on the show Ex on the Beach 2.

MTV’s Ex on the Beach 2 featured 28 housemates and aired back in December of 2018. Jay was amongst the housemates on the show where people are living with their exes.

Interestingly, several other competitors on The Challenge: Total Madness were on Ex on the Beach 2 with Jay. They included Rogan and Challenge vet Nelson Thomas.

There were also other competitors from previous seasons of The Challenge, including Angela Babicz, Jozea Flores, Nicole Ramos, and Morgan Willett.

Jay may have drama due to relationship

On Ex on the Beach 2, Jay’s ex was Morgan Willett. She was originally on Big Brother: Over the Top.

However, Morgan later appeared as Johnny Bananas’ partner on The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

While Bananas and Morgan were eliminated in just the third episode of that season, they became close and started dating after the show.

The two didn’t reveal they were dating when the MTV War of the Worlds reunion show aired.

They appeared on the red carpet for the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot movie premiere in Los Angeles last October.

A report suggested that Morgan may have cheated on Jay Starrett and that’s why she and Bananas didn’t originally make their relationship public knowledge.

Could that drama play a part in any of what goes down on Jay’s run on MTV’s show?

Jay Starrett enters The Challenge: Total Madness

Now, Jay brings his experience from Survivor and Ex on the Beach to MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness.

Viewers have already seen Jay Starrett on The Challenge in just a few episodes. He was the first elimination winner in Purgatory as he sent Asaf Goren home from the show.

However, he’s still a rookie, and they usually have a big target on their backs. The veterans don’t know much about the rookies in terms of how loyal or helpful they’ll be and often pick them off early.

With Jay having a connection to Bananas, it should be interesting to see how their dynamic plays out.

Jay has social media with an official Twitter profile here. His Instagram @jqskim is currently set to private.

The Challenge: Total Madness airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.