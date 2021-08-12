The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas starts podcast, comments about his future with the show

Johnny Bananas during a confessional interview for The Challenge: Total Madness. Pic credit: MTV

Johnny Bananas seems to be doing a lot these days outside of The Challenge, including hosting TV shows and now a new podcast.

The seven-time champion recently began his first-ever podcast, where he’ll be covering many topics, including his favorite show, The Challenge.

In just the first episode, he and his guest, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, talked about Season 37, but ahead of that, Bananas talked about whether he’s retired from the show.

The Challenge champ collaborates with The Ringer for podcast

Over his many seasons appearing on The Challenge, Johnny Bananas has become known for his entertaining commentary, whether it’s in confessionals or simply conversing with castmates.

Now he’s taking those entertaining skills from the TV screen to the podcast world. As of Thursday, August 12, the first official episode of Death, Taxes, and Bananas arrived on Spotify as part of The Ringer Reality TV Podcast.

The podcast episodes will feature Bananas regularly giving his thoughts on topics such as The Challenge, including Hall of Fame episodes and the show’s recently launched Spies, Lies & Allies season.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons joined him to speak about the Season 37 premiere episode and gained some insight into Bananas’ situation with the show and his previous seasons.

Fans can check out the new podcast Death, Taxes, and Bananas at the Spotify page here. The first episode is 58 minutes long and gives plenty of Bananas’ thoughts about the Season 37 premiere.

Bananas speaks on whether his Challenge career is done

During their podcast conversation, Bill Simmons asked Bananas if he’s retired from The Challenge now because a second-straight season just started without him.

The good news for many fans is it sounds like Bananas isn’t quite done yet.

“I’m not out, man. Listen, here’s the way I think. I still got one foot in the door, OK? I got one foot in the grave and one foot in the door,” Bananas told Simmons.

He went on to explain his current situation with the show and his career.

“I’ve spent over a decade and a half of my life doing these shows. I’ve done 20 seasons,” he said, mentioning it’s “20-plus if you count Champs vs. Stars.”

“After Total Madness, it was that season, in particular, I just poured so much out in that, and I mean living in the bunker and it being again, my 20th season, my seventh win,” he commented.

Bill Simmons brought up rumors that Total Madness was rigged to make Johnny one of two winners for the season. Bananas joked a conspiracy theory out there was that they re-filmed the intro to the final where TJ originally said it was “winner take all.”

Pic credit: @BillSimmons/Twitter

Bananas said his castmate Jennifer West crossed the finish line first, and that’s why the rumors started. However, he mentioned host TJ Lavin is one of the most honest people on the planet, so it’d be hard to get away with re-recording something like that to trick people.

Simmons then compared Bananas to boxing star Floyd Mayweather Jr. who seems to retire, then comes out of retirement, then retires again.

“I had to take a step back because you know why? I had to spread the love a little bit. I had to let somebody else win, you know?” Bananas said, adding he had to work to convince others to let him make it to a final in Total Madness.

“The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing people he didn’t exist, and that’s what I have to do every season on The Challenge,” he said.

He also went on to say that after seeing the Spies, Lies & Allies trailer with all the blood and injuries, it may be better that he’s not there competing.

“I think I picked a good time to kind of step away, man and let some of these nagging injuries that I’ve had over the years heal,” Bananas said.

So it doesn’t seem the legendary Bananas is done with The Challenge just yet, as he’s left the door open for his return. Until then, fans will get to enjoy Johnny Bananas as he gives his insight on the new season in his podcast.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.