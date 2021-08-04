The Challenge Season 37 Super Trailer: Spies, Lies and Allies footage reveals hookups, blowups, and more cast members

Nelson Thomas appears in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Super Trailer. Pic credit: MTV

With The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies, the name of the game is survival, according to multiple-time champion CT Tamburello. That’s typically easier said than done, though.

Those are among the first spoken words in the highly anticipated The Challenge Season 37 Super Trailer, which arrived just a week before the premiere episode on MTV.

The video footage gives viewers a lot to digest, including potential cast hookups, alliances, blowups, missions, fights, and injuries.

The Challenge Season 37 Super Trailer reveals more competitors, tough missions

Ahead of The Challenge’s season, MTV typically gives fans a short trailer and then an extended trailer called the Super Trailer. The Challenge Season 37 Super Trailer arrived on Wednesday, August 4, and really packs in the reveals to get fans excited for what’s on the way.

Early on, there’s a look back at the mission with competitors hanging onto the rooftops of spinning cars. This was previously seen in other footage. Kaycee Clark seems excited by the daily challenge, while others may be terrified.

TJ Lavin gives a speech to let the newest cast members on The Challenge know that the missions and eliminations are “tougher” and “harder.” That’s why he has 34 elite agents ready to compete for the $1 million prize.

An early reveal shows off various competitors, including Survivor’s Ed Eason flexing, who wasn’t officially listed amongst cast members or given a cast photo yet. Will he join the potential Survivor alliance for Season 37? That could include Michele Fitzgerald, Michaela Bradshaw, and international Survivor stars.

The trailer also shows more scenes featuring Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra, another cast member who wasn’t listed in the cast or given a photo. It’s looking like Amber and Ed could arrive as replacements during the season, but for who?

At least one scene features Amber seeming to confront Fessy Shafaat over a blindside. Is the Big Brother alliance making sneaky moves?

Something revealed in the trailer is the vets’ gameplan which appears to have them sticking together. However, Nany Gonzalez also comments about a castmate being a “nasty person” who “can’t be trusted.” Is it a vet or a rookie she’s speaking of, though?

Another scene has Nelson confronting Fessy again, possibly due to what went down on Double Agents in that Hall Brawl blindside.

Rookie Kelz Dyke says he’s “taking everyone’s head off.” Seems like he’s watched older episodes of The Challenge featuring CT.

There’s also talk of someone continuing to place in the top three competitors for the daily challenges. Which rookie is going to have the vets on alert?

Hookups, fights, and injuries revealed in trailer

The trailer made sure to give fans plenty to look forward to, hinting at showmances or hookups between several cast members. As Tori Deal is heard saying, this season is “business and pleasure.” The trailer shows ladies in their bikinis and shirtless men in their bathing suits in or around the pool.

The previous trailer showed Amanda Garcia and Fessy Shafaat kissing. That’s shown again in the Super Trailer, and they have a chat beforehand about being bad. Castmates Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark also kiss, as previously seen in the first trailer.

Another potential hookup that hadn’t been seen before involves rookies Michele Fitzgerald and Emanuel Neagu. There’s a scene around the 1:36 mark of the two kissing one another, although fellow rookie Hughie Maughan does a good job of getting himself into the shot.

The Challenge Season 37 rookies Emanuel Neagu and Michele Fitzgerald.

A brief kissing scene also teases a possible hookup between Amber Borzotra and rookie Jeremiah White from Love Island USA.

Shortly after that reveal, Nelson is shown in various affectionate scenes with Ashley. During a chat, he tells her how he doesn’t just like her for how she looks but for the person she is. It seems sweet until later in the trailer Ashley tells Nelson, “Go with your God d**n girlfriend.”

At least one or two physical altercations also made their way into The Challenge Season 37 Super Trailer. After someone tossed a water bottle, Big Brother stars Josh Martinez and Fessy Shafaat are being held back by security.

Another scene features what appears to be rookie Esther Agunbiade throwing a drink in Amber’s face and accusing her of something as Josh tries to separate them.

The Challenge typically doesn’t tolerate violence, so one or more competitors could be gone based on those scenes.

A few injuries showed up in the footage too. Aneesa Ferreira is seen in agony as she’s seated on the ground with a sling on, potentially getting medical help.

Aneesa Ferreira during The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies season.

An earlier scene in the trailer showed what appeared to be Big T trying to jump to a beam hanging above water and smacking into it with her chest and stomach before falling to the water. Ouch!

“As you can see, the twists keep coming. A**es are on the line,” The Challenge host TJ Lavin says.

“Legends will be made,” TJ states near the end of the Super Trailer. Footage arrives of the infamous Hall Brawl elimination with two competitors heading full speed at one another. Shortly after, an explosion erupts, which seems to highlight how explosive the Spies, Lies & Allies season will be!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies premiere episode arrives on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.