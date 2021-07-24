Jeremiah White on The Challenge: What we know about the Love Island USA star and where to find him on Instagram

Former Love Island USA star Jeremiah White will appear on The Challenge Season 37. Pic credit: MTV

Jeremiah White will transition from a reality TV dating show to the competitive landscape of MTV’s The Challenge with Spies, Lies & Allies season.

The newcomer is one of 19 rookies looking to make a name for themselves when they appear as part of the Season 37 cast. He’ll have at least one familiar face there in the form of a castmate but will need to prove himself amongst other rookies and vets.

Here’s what we know about Jeremiah White on The Challenge, including where you can find the rookie competitor on social media.

Who is Jeremiah White on The Challenge?

Jeremiah White is a 23-year-old competitor who originally appeared on CBS’s Love Island USA Season 2. He hails from De Kalb, Mississippi, and was a retail sales associate ahead of his reality TV debut. He may be doing some modeling now in addition to his first run with The Challenge.

On Love Island USA Season 2, Jeremiah entered the house on the first day and lasted until Day 9. Unfortunately, he was dumped and had to exit the show.

Upon entering the house, he paired up with castmate Justine Ndiba, but she moved on. Jeremiah also paired up with castmate Rachel Lundell, but that didn’t work out either.

His other castmate, Lauren Coogan, was briefly on Love Island USA Season 2, but only after Jeremiah’s exit. She came into the house on Day 12, but she could be an important ally for Jeremiah when he begins Spies, Lies & Allies.

Check out Jeremiah’s Love Island USA profile and the exit interview video below for more about his time on that show.

Jeremiah appeared in several promotional videos for The Challenge Season 37, including a Meet the Rookies video where he gave some details about himself.

In that clip, Jeremiah described himself as a “country boy at heart” from a small town who is a former football player and competitive in nature. He was the youngest of five children and had two brothers who also played football. All of that competitive fire should help him transition to his debut season on MTV’s highly competitive reality TV show.

He also likes to ride horses, which hasn’t been part of any recent MTV Challenge competitions. However, TJ Lavin has been seen on a horse during The Challenge: All Stars final.

In a first impressions video featuring The Challenge veterans, CT praises Jeremiah saying he “seems like a nice guy” and is a “handsome stud” who’s “in great shape.”

“He’s got a cute accent. He’s adorable, but he’s a baby, and even though he’s athletic, I don’t see him doing well,” Ashley Mitchell said of the rookie.

MTV released another video (below) where rookies talked about if they were fans of The Challenge. Jeremiah said he started watching it from the Total Madness season and became a big fan of what he saw. That scouting could help him against some of the veterans, including CT Tamburello, Fessy Shafaat, Kyle Christie, and Josh Martinez.

Where to find Jeremiah White on Instagram

Some of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies rookies boast large followings on social media, such as former Big Brother Nigeria star Tacha Akide. However, Jeremiah White appears to be on the other end of that spectrum.

He goes by the handle @cortezwhite_ on Instagram, where he currently has over 57,000 followers. That number should grow as he appears in episodes of The Challenge, depending on how he does.

He shares all sorts of posts about his hobbies and daily activities, ranging from boxing in the gym to showing off his chiseled physique or hanging out with friends.

He shared the big announcement of him joining The Challenge Season 37 cast on his IG page on July 14, bringing plenty of positive reactions ahead of his appearance.

“Oh yeah Mississippi we here [smoke breathing emoji] The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies!” Jeremiah wrote in a caption along with his official cast photo.

He doesn’t appear to be on Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube. However, on his IG he lists that he’s associated with FOMO Models, an agency that represents models and media influencers. Jeremiah is also with DT Model Management, giving him other potential work in the modeling industry.

While Jeremiah doesn’t seem to have embraced other social media platforms just yet, that may change as he sees his stock rise on The Challenge. Fans will soon get to see if he has what it takes to outlast his fellow competitors and reach the final in his rookie season.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.