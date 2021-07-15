Lauren Coogan on The Challenge 37: Love Island star set to compete on Spies, Lies, & Allies

Lauren Coogan arrives to The Challenge after appearing on Love Island Pic credit: CBS

When The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies season arrives, it will feature a plethora of rookie competitors from all around the globe. They’ll represent countries including Nigeria, Spain, Romania, Germany, and Sweden.

Just like recent seasons, competitors from the United States and the United Kingdom will also be part of the show, with several of the rookies also hailing from those areas.

That includes Lauren Coogan, who will make her official debut on The Challenge Season 37 cast. Here are some details to know about the upcoming cast member.

Love Island’s Lauren Coogan to compete on The Challenge

Lauren Coogan, a 28-year-old family assistant, is from Oxford, England, based on her CBS Love Island USA bio. She made an appearance on CBS’ Love Island USA Season 2, but it was a brief stay on the show.

In a spoiler alert, Lauren entered the villa on Day 10 and was kicked off by Day 14, making her time on Love Island short. She’ll be hoping for a lengthier stay on The Challenge, which involves getting a lot dirtier and more physical than her CBS show.

Lauren is friends with musicians JHart and MAX, based on Instagram pictures. According to The Cinemaholic, she previously dated Enesse Ansouri, a singer-songwriter from Brussels, Belgium. His credits included work on hip-hop star Rick Ross’ song Thug Cry.

During her cast video for Love Island USA (below), Lauren mentioned that at the point she was going on the show, she was single for over three and a half years and “living the life in LA.”

She also said when people first meet her, “they’re either enamored by me or completely afraid.”

That may not be the case on The Challenge, as many vets have seen it all and faced many tough competitors during their time on the show.

Based on her Instagram profile, she’s been on trips to places including Puerto Vallarta, the Maldives, Disney, and more. While most of her Instagram photos have Lauren modeling in bikinis or lingerie, she’s also shared a few of herself doing activities. They include images or videos of her snowboarding, riding horseback, and scuba diving.

Will Lauren have an ally from her show?

It’s unknown if she’ll have any allies going into Season 37 of The Challenge, although her castmate, Jeremiah White, is also listed among the Spies, Lies, & Allies rookie cast members.

She shared a few snaps of herself on Instagram wearing an outfit that doesn’t quite resemble her cast photo or The Challenge gear seen on other competitors in the Season 37 trailer. She promoted the upcoming season on MTV in her caption.

It drew a few comments from Challenge stars, including one Season 37 castmate, Hughie Maughan, and one two-time finalist, Paulie Calafiore.

Hughie and Lauren may have known one another ahead of The Challenge or bonded during their time on the show. The fellow rookie left Lauren a few heart emojis on her photo above, prompting Lauren to reply, referring to Hughie as an “angel.”

Former Challenge finalist Paulie Calafiore was also in the comments telling his fellow Scorpio to “rip it up” on The Challenge. It’s unknown what their connection is, although they may have met through CBS or other ventures over the past few years.

Paulie and girlfriend Cara Maria Sorbello previously mentioned one of their businesses involves helping people set up Only Fans or other subscription-based accounts to make money with content. Lauren is amongst models listed with Behave Agency, where she includes her Only Fans and a link for exclusive content.

Paulie and Cara may have contacted Lauren to help with her content, or Paulie met her elsewhere.

It’s also possible if Lauren knew Paulie ahead of her rookie season on The Challenge, he passed along some advice for how to survive in the game. She’ll need to do all she can to not get dumped into elimination by castmates. She can do that by winning daily challenges or forming powerful alliances with other cast members.

It should be interesting to see what the Love Island star brings to the competitive show and how she fares against the veterans and fellow rookies.

Fans can find Lauren Coogan of The Challenge on social media at her official Instagram page. Additionally, Lauren has an official Twitter page here. Last but not least, she has a TikTok profile for fans to follow her video clips on the app.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.