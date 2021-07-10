The Challenge’s Paulie Calafiore teases his return to the show: ‘I’m coming back with a vengeance’

Paulie Calafiore said he has a goal of winning multiple seasons of The Challenge upon his return. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

While reality TV star Paulie Calafiore has been busy with his training for a possible Winter Olympics appearance, he’s still got his return to The Challenge in mind.

He recently spoke about his goals for the future and talked about the possibility of his return to be part of the cast on MTV’s competition series.

Paulie also seemed to send a message to fellow competitors and told fans, “Don’t believe the hype” when it comes to stories or rumors that might be going around about his absence from the show.

Paulie Calafiore teases possible return to The Challenge

During Paulie Calafiore’s recent appearance on the #ALISTER podcast video, he was asked if he could share any hints on a possible return to The Challenge. Paulie teased the eventual return, giving interesting comments which seem to be related to the rumors going around.

“I mean, I can’t really give away too much, so all I’ll say is this. Don’t believe the hype. Don’t believe the rumors that a lot of my enemies have put out there and that they’ve really worked hard to try and like set in place. A lot of things that they do are based in fear because they know they’re finished the second I come back,” Paulie said.

He went on to say in his time away from The Challenge that he’s been working on building up his business ventures and training for the Olympics.

“As soon as those things are complete, I’m coming back with a vengeance, and I’m coming back for everybody who wronged me. I’m coming back to flip the game on its head,” Paulie added.

Check out Paulie’s comments about his possible return to the show around the 16:25 mark in the video below.

During another interview Paulie did in recent weeks, he talked about how castmates are “like snitches” who run to production with anything they can in an effort to prevent him and Cara Maria Sorbello from appearing on the show. He also mentioned during that interview that he turned down a call to appear on Season 37 due to his training for the Winter Olympics.

Paulie revealed his goals for Olympics, The Challenge

In addition to the comments about his return to The Challenge, Paulie was asked about his biggest goal. He said he pretty much sets a higher goal just when he’s about to accomplish a certain goal he’d set for himself.

“I only set immediate goals, and then my long-term goals are just like kind of like success-oriented. Legacy oriented. Everything in that sense,” he said.

“Specifically, it’s to have a real estate empire that I’ve invested in while setting up all these businesses that I have. In the immediate, it’s making the Winter Olympic team. After making the Winter Olympic team, winning four Challenges in a row, and then making the Summer Olympic team as a swimmer,” he shared.

He added that those are his “short-term goals from now ’til 2024,” giving him a small window of the next three years to win those four Challenges.

Paulie’s four Challenge wins goal is something he’s mentioned before on social media, bringing up a Challenge OG with it. Interestingly, he also mentioned that he’d love to take on OGs, including CT Tamburello, Derrick Kosinski, and Darrell Taylor, and newer stars like Turbo Turabi and Fessy Shafaat to further prove himself in physical eliminations.

For now, the Olympics should continue to be his main focus. Paulie revealed during his interview that he has the Olympic trials coming up on July 30 and 31. After those trials, he said he should have a good idea of whether or not he’ll make the team that competes at the Winter Olympics, which are tentatively scheduled for February 2022.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.