The Challenge finalist teases return with message about Double Agents star and winning multiple seasons

Paulie Calafiore, Cara Mara Sorbello, and Jordan Wiseley on War of the Worlds 2 Pic credit: Paramount+

One of the fan-favorite competitors from recent seasons of MTV’s The Challenge has been on a hiatus, not appearing for several seasons.

However, based on recent tweets, it appears a comeback is on the way. That could be a good sign for many viewers and a bad sign for those trying to reach the final.

The multiple-time Challenge finalist recently sent out a message to fans about making their return to the show, which involved a star from Double Agents, and a goal to win multiple championships.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Former Challenge finalist ready for return to win it all?

Many fans are looking for certain competitors to return to The Challenge who have seemingly been away from the show a bit too long. In the case of Johnny Bananas, he’s been involved in other media work, including hosting the Celebrity Sleepover program on NBC.

The seven-time Challenge champion has teased his return before but hasn’t given any definitive answer on when that may be. Meanwhile, a certain power couple has also been missing from the game recently.

That power couple consists of longtime Challenge star Cara Maria Sorbello and her boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore. The duo made waves in recent seasons, especially with their strategic alliance and big moves on War of the Worlds 2.

A fan recently tweeted that Paulie “single-handedly ruined” a Challenge season to the point that “MTV had to change the game.” That fan suggested “you’ll get that call again” in their tweet.

Paulie replied and also mentioned veteran competitor Darrell Taylor, who is a four-time Challenge champion. Darrell recently appeared on both The Challenge: Double Agents and is currently on the All Stars spinoff series too.

“Y’all want drama, I gave you [Final Reckoning]. Y’all want competitors, I gave you [War of the Worlds 1]. Y’all want strategy/social game, I gave you [War of the Worlds 2]. Let me relax for a little bit, I’m trying to pull a @mtvrrdarrell with 4 in a row when I’m back. Hate someone else for now, I’m on vacay til after July,” Paulie shared in his tweet.

Pic credit: @PaulCalafiore_/Twitter

In another tweet, Paulie replied to a fan suggesting he should return to The Challenge and bring girlfriend Cara Maria with him too. Paulie didn’t say he would or wouldn’t, but reacted, referring to him and Cara as “The Power Couple.”

Pic credit: @PaulCalafiore_/Twitter

Will they return for The Challenge Season 37?

As of this report, The Challenge Season 37 spoilers have been giving fans an idea of who will appear on the upcoming MTV show’s cast. Based on those details, so far, there is no sign of Paulie or Cara Maria competing in Season 37, but things can always change with the cast.

That said, Paulie had some more fun with a fan reply to his question on his Instagram Story. In one of Paulie’s slides, he had asked fans to guess where he was headed to.

“Croatia?” one fan must have sent in, which is the current filming location for Season 37. However, that wasn’t the right answer.

“Ya’ll wish,” Paulie said with a winking emoji. Based on that it seems he’s doing some training for other competition beyond The Challenge.

Pic credit: @paulcalafiore_/Instagram Story

So far in his Challenge career, Paulie has competed in three seasons. The former Big Brother star had a strong debut on Final Reckoning alongside partner Natalie Negrotti. They reached the final but ultimately finished as runner-ups to Ashley Mitchell and Hunter Barfield.

Paulie returned for War of the Worlds 1, but was eliminated in Episode 9 by the team of Kam Williams and Ashley Cain. He’d then return for War of the Worlds 2, and reached the final again, this time alongside his girlfriend after building a strong in-game alliance. However, Paulie was shown in the footage as struggling with his stamina during part of the final.

Since then, he has not been back on the show and had been involved in intense training to compete at the Winter Olympics. He’s also been focused on business ventures alongside Cara Maria, and of course, enjoying his time away from the show with her.

Based on his recent tweet, it doesn’t seem like a question of “Will Paulie return to The Challenge?” but more so a question of “When?” Many fans are hoping it’s sooner rather than later.

The Challenge Season 37 is TBA on MTV for 2021.