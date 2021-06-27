The Challenge’s Paulie Calafiore says cast members are ‘like snitches’ trying to keep him and Cara Maria off the show

Paulie Calafiore last appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 season. Pic credit: MTV

Two-time Challenge finalist Paulie Calafiore recently opened up about why he and girlfriend Cara Maria Sorbello may be getting kept away from appearing on MTV’s reality show.

Fans of the show haven’t seen them since War of the Worlds 2, so they’ve been on a hiatus of several seasons. For Cara Maria, that seems longer than fans might expect, and some fans have speculated it might have been due to her boyfriend Paulie.

However, the former Big Brother star, who is now training to compete at the Winter Olympics, suggested that their castmates may be snitching to production when it comes to him and Cara Maria.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Paulie Calafiore speaks on The Challenge castmates and production

Paulie, appearing on a recent episode of Mike Lewis Podcast, was asked to discuss a Final Reckoning elimination involving him and teammate Natalie Negratto that was rumored to have been changed.

For context, Paulie spoke about a particular elimination that a fan asked about. It was supposed to happen on Final Reckoning, but he suggested their opponents Johnny Bananas and Tony Raines complained about part of it not working properly. The speculation resulted in things being changed to a different elimination a day later. Supposedly, that is the elimination viewers saw Paulie and Natalie win against Bananas and Tony.

It’s rumored that castmate Marie Roda may have spoken about the changed elimination somewhere, although it’s something that was left out of footage or discussion on MTV’s The Challenge.

After asking Mike Lewis where that came from, Paulie brought up his and Cara’s situation with MTV’s The Challenge saying it is “kind of a touchy thing to dance around” since it involved production. Therefore Paulie said he has to be “careful” with what he says.

“You’re really not supposed to talk about production. You’re not supposed to talk about things that are left off the editing floor,” he shared.

“I will say this. A lot of Challengers are watching everything that Cara and I say, and it’s unfortunate because they’re literally taking anything we say that could be wrong, and they run to producers, and they f*****g tell them about it. They’re like snitches,” Paulie said.

While he didn’t name names, he said he felt if those individuals spent as much time preparing themselves to compete on the show, “they might actually be good Challengers.”

“They are trying so hard to keep Cara and I off this show by any means possible, it’s ridiculous. It’s embarrassing,” he added.

A clip featuring Paulie’s comments from the full Mike Lewis Podcast episode, appears below.

Paulie went on to say during the interview that he and Marie are on good terms, as are he and Tony. As for him and Bananas, he said, “We’ll see.”

While Paulie suggested that some castmates have worked to prevent him and Cara from being on The Challenge, he has continued to comment on social media that he plans to return and win several finals.

As for Cara Maria, she seems to be looking for another TV show to appear on, although she mentioned The Challenge is her “unrequited love” in a recent IG Q&A session.

Paulie reacts to fan comments about what he said about challenges

The video above was shared on a fan account called @thechallengeshaderoom, so it naturally brought in plenty of fans commenting about what Paulie said. However, he took notice and also left a comment of his own for them.

“Some of ya’ll in these comments acting like you haven’t publicly seen this happen. I had challengers crying over Papa Roach videos,” he commented on the video clip, adding a “soft” hashtag.

Pic credit: @thechallengeshaderoom/Instagram

Some fans may be looking for Paulie to name names, but that’s probably not going to happen anytime soon since he said it’s a delicate matter when it comes to production. Some fans continue to speculate about who the cast members are based on rumors or situations they’ve seen on The Challenge or social media.

Paulie was recently involved in an online war of words that featured his brother Cody Calafiore and Jemmye Carroll. Cody brought up during a live stream how it was “mind-blowing” that Cara wasn’t on The Challenge: All Stars. After Cara suggested Jemmye must be more of an All Star, Cody commented a bit about her lack of competitive ability.

That led to Jemmye’s fans and/or supporters letting her know what was said, and she fired back with a GIF and several tweets. Paulie responded to it with several comments in tweets and his IG Story, although Jemmye said she has him blocked on Twitter. That doesn’t mean Jemmye is the one who is snitching, though.

That said, Paulie and Cara have been away for at least two seasons of The Challenge. Based on Season 37 spoilers, it will be a third-straight season that the duo, who some consider a power couple, won’t be competing.

Is it possible other competitors see them as a threat and are finding ways to prevent them from being on the show, or did something really not sit well with production that they did? It’s a big mystery as of now, and time will tell if Pauie and/or Cara ever make a return to MTV’s show.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.