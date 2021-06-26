The Challenge star Cara Maria Sorbello shares why she couldn’t compete on Survivor or Big Brother

Cara Maria Sorbello last appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 season. Pic credit: MTV

When it comes to The Challenge stars that many fans want to see back on their screens, Cara Maria Sorbello is one cast member who comes up quite a bit. Fans have also continued to ask her when she’s making a return to the show.

That’s still unclear and depends on more than just Cara wanting to be back on MTV’s competition series. However, she recently asked fans which other show they’d want to see her on.

With that, she shared why she could probably never appear on two shows that have brought new cast members to The Challenge: Survivor and Big Brother.

Cara Maria says competing on Survivor isn’t for her

Cara Maria has won championships, and many consider her amongst Challenge legends. However, she hasn’t been on the show since she and her boyfriend Paulie Calafiore were on War of the Worlds 2 and lost in the final. They’ve been working on other projects since with Cara focused on photography and Paulie training for the Winter Olympics.

It still seems as if Cara would like to return to compete on The Challenge, but rumors are that casting hasn’t gone in her favor for the past few seasons.

Just recently, Cara asked fans on her Instagram which TV show they’d want to see her on next. It appeared she had a lot of fans suggesting she’d be a good fit for CBS’s Survivor. However, Cara says that wouldn’t work for her.

“Guys. I could not. Would Not. Survive. [cry laughing emoji] But I appreciate you! LMAO I like food and showers,” Cara shared in an IG Story slide.



The premise of Survivor usually involves putting cast members in an isolated location where they have to find food, fire, and shelter. There are also challenges to complete and elimination voting. So a lot of it ties into skills that come into play for The Challenge.

Survivor stars including Jay Starrett and Natalie Anderson have transitioned to MTV’s The Challenge over the past several seasons.

Recent seasons of The Challenge featured competitors staying mostly in houses, with the exception of the underground bunker on Total Madness. However, there have been seasons where competitors didn’t get the best accommodations, including Invasion of the Champions. Most likely they had a way to shower, but at least one castmate said they were happy they got eliminated that season.

Cara explains why Big Brother wouldn’t work for her either

Just this past season, fans watched as the first-ever star to come from Big Brother was a winner on The Challenge: Double Agents, as Amber Borzotra won as CT Tamburello’s teammate. Interestingly, Cara Maria Sorbello’s boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore, nearly was the first BB star to win, but fell short in two of his three seasons of The Challenge.

What about Cara going on Paulie and Cody’s former show, Big Brother, though? She also explained why she’d probably have trouble on CBS’s other reality TV show.

Paulie’s brother Cody is the most recent Big Brother winner as of this report. Cody even commented that it was “mind-blowing” Cara wasn’t on The Challenge: All Stars spinoff.

“I hear you guys! Def need to compete. But Survivor isn’t me (I am a Taurus and creature of comfort) and your girl don’t have the political skills for BB….,” Cara shared in another slide.



Cara says The Challenge is her ‘unrequited love’

Cara, 35, was originally on the Fresh Meat II season of The Challenge. She’s appeared in a total of 14 regular seasons of the show and made it to the final in nine of those seasons. She has won twice, with victories in the Battle of the Bloodlines and Vendettas seasons.

While Cara appeared in the finals for her last five seasons, she has yet to be called back since WOTW 2. There are rumors out there that someone in production wasn’t happy with her or her boyfriend Paulie Calafiore, but that is mostly fan speculation.

In another slide, she showed off responses from fans suggesting she go on The Challenge, The Challenge: All Stars, or even American Ninja Warrior.

“The Challenge is my unrequited love. But keep the suggestions coming. I’m ready to glow on your screens again! Maybe I will just make my own show if there’s no other option. Let me know what you wanna see!” Cara shared.



Cara’s boyfriend, Paulie, has continued to claim he will make a return to The Challenge to win a championship once he’s done with his potential Winter Olympics appearance. As for Cara, fans hope they’ll get to see her back in some capacity competing on a season of The Challenge, and if not, maybe another show will provide her some competition.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.