The Challenge: Big Brother winner calls it ‘mind-blowing’ that All Stars cast didn’t include one particular OG competitor

The Challenge: All Stars season has officially wrapped up, and fans are still talking about how much they loved seeing many of the OG cast members back on their screens. However, the spinoff’s final cast included just 22 individuals, opening up debates about who should or shouldn’t have been on the show.

Among those missing from the first season of the show were several OG stars who have won the show multiple times, including Johnny Bananas, Wes Bergmann, Chris “CT” Tamburello, and Cara Maria Sorbello.

During a recent video chat involving several Challenge stars, Big Brother star Cody Calafiore spoke about the fact they had an All Stars season that was missing one of those specific individuals.

Big Brother winner comments on All Stars season

In a video chat, Paulie Calafiore appeared alongside girlfriend Cara Maria Sorbello to talk with Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore. Paulie and Cara were last seen on MTV’s War of the Worlds 2 season and have been on a hiatus since then.

However, Paulie brought up The Challenge: All Stars to Cody in their discussion and asked him if Cara should ever do a season of the spinoff series. Cody reacted to that, calling it “mindblowing” she wasn’t part of the cast for the first season.

“I’m absolutely blown away that there was an All Stars season and Cara wasn’t on the All Stars season. They had people that started around the same time as [Cara]. It was absolutely mind-blowing. I don’t understand it and I don’t think we should get into it, but I don’t understand it,” Cody commented.

“That’s fair. I just think maybe there’s an All Stars season in her future,” Paulie added as Cara sat alongside him and smiled without giving any comments in the clip (below).

Both Paulie and Cara Maria dropped into the comments on the Instagram video above, shared on the @teamcringe32 fan account. While Paulie just put some eyes wide open emojis, Cara had a bit more to say with a few comments. One of those just captured the fact she was just sitting there as Cody and Paulie discussed her being part of All Stars.

In another comment, a fan wondered how it makes sense that Cara was not included in the cast, but that Jonna Mannion made it to the final 22 OG cast members. Cara replied, seemingly with a compliment.

“Jonna has really pretty eyes!” Cara wrote, which doesn’t seem like shade towards Jonna, who competed in the All Stars final, and finished it.

All Stars included former winners, Cara’s Fresh Meat castmate

Cara Maria Sorbello didn’t get her start on MTV’s Real World or Road Rules, as she debuted on The Challenge Fresh Meat II season in 2010. That same season also featured Road Rules star Darrell Taylor, who was amongst the 22 cast members on All Stars. Darrell is a four-time winner of The Challenge and appeared on Season 36 of the MTV show, Double Agents.

The All Stars cast featured mostly Challenge competitors who debuted on either Real World or Road Rules with the exception of Eric “Big Easy” Banks. He was on the first-ever Fresh Meat season of The Challenge in 2006. Other RW or RR stars from that season who appeared on All Stars included Darrell, Derrick Kosinski, and Katie Doyle (now Katie Cooley).

Big Easy’s appearance certainly opens the door for other Fresh Meat stars, and particularly Cara Maria. At age 35, she may have more regular seasons of MTV’s The Challenge in her, should they bring her back. But, on the other hand, they may be waiting for boyfriend Paulie Calafiore’s return to coincide with Cara’s.

Cara’s resume certainly speaks for itself as a two-time winner of The Challenge with a 13-6 record in eliminations over 14 seasons of the show. It’s entirely possible that whoever put together the cast for All Stars felt Cara may be too tough a competitor for other stars on the show. That included several cast members who made it to and finished their first-ever final in any season of the show including Jonna, Aneesa Ferreira, and Big Easy.

It’s entirely possible that those in charge of casting felt Cara wasn’t a good fit for the first All Stars season for various reasons. It could be because they felt Cara was too tough an opponent, or she wouldn’t deliver commentary and laughs like Jemmye Carroll. It’s also possible they wanted mostly OGs who have been away from the newer seasons on MTV. However, it’d be a surprise if Cara isn’t someone they consider for a future season of the spinoff series.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes are currently available on Paramount Plus. The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.