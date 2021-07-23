Tacha Akide on The Challenge: Who is the new cast member and where can you find her on Instagram?

Tacha Akide is among 19 rookies on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

Rookie cast member Tacha Akide will be among the 19 newcomers competing on The Challenge when she debuts on Spies, Lies & Allies and attempts to win big money in her first season.

She may have a slight advantage heading into the game, as another star from her reality TV show will be joining her. There’s also the fact she has a massive following rooting for her in the game.

The Challenge fans will get to know Tacha Akide soon on the upcoming launch special and premiere episode, but here’s what to know ahead of their arrival.

Who is Tacha Akide on The Challenge?

Anita Natacha Akide, who goes by Symply Tacha and Tacha, is a 25-year-old reality TV star, social media influencer, and entrepreneur from Rivers, Nigeria. She joins The Challenge Season 37 cast after previously appearing on Big Brother Nigeria.

Her original reality TV appearance came on the show Big Brother Nigeria: Pepper Dem, which was the fourth season of the BB Nigeria series. She also made history on that show, but not necessarily for the best reasons on reality TV.

Tacha competed with 25 other Housemates that season but was ejected from the game in Week 13 due to a fight. The physical altercation arrived with her castmate Mercy after a special scroll arrived in the house. Mercy took her time to read the scroll, prompting Tacha to call her “stupid girl.”

That led to an argument that escalated, with Tacha going so far as to pull on Mercy’s hair, per a Premium Times report. Ultimately, the ugly altercation resulted in a punishment. Due to the zero-tolerance from that Big Brother’s rule book, Tacha became the first Big Brother star disqualified from the game in the series.

As The Challenge fans know, MTV also has a similar stance on cast members engaging in physical altercations, with some cast members not invited back following their outbursts.

She may come into the game with an ally, as her castmate Esther Agunbiade is also part of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies cast. It will be interesting to see if Tacha, Esther, and other castmates team up to make moves.

During a Meet the Rookies video, Tacha described herself as “resilient,” “bold,” a “hard worker,” and “a go-getter.” She has several businesses going on, including the Everything Tacha clothing line she launched in early 2020. In addition, her Instagram features a link to ET Logistics IG page, which is a delivery service (below).

In addition to being a reality TV star, influencer, and entrepreneur, she lists herself as a YouTuber and activist in her Twitter bio. And not only is Tacha running many businesses, but she has a social media following that continues to grow.

Where to find Tacha on Instagram and other social media

Of the 19 rookies, fans will be hard-pressed to find any with as big a social media following as Tacha Akide. She currently has 1.7 million followers on her official Instagram page. Due to that large following, many of her posts include contests and products that Tacha promotes.

She also revealed her arrival as one of The Challenge rookie cast members on her Instagram page @symply_tacha.

“TIME FOR THE BIG REVEAL!!! Your girl is GLOBAL🇺🇸 “SPIES LIES AND ALLIES” GO HARD OR GO HOME!! SAVE THE DATE -AUG 11TH,” Tacha told her many followers in a caption.

In addition to Instagram, Sasha appears on other social media platforms. She also has a Twitter account with the same handle, @Symply_Tacha, which boasts 1.1 million followers, as of this report.

Her official Symply Tacha Facebook page also boasts 1.1 million followers currently. Based on her popularity, those numbers will continue to grow as she makes her appearance on The Challenge 37.

Fans can also check out Sympy Tacha’s YouTube channel, where she does Q&A sessions, vlogs, and other videos about her life. That channel currently has nearly 67,000 subscribers. In the video below, Tacha answers 25 questions sent in from fans to get to know her better.

Fans will get to know Tacha Akide on The Challenge as the episodes reveal how she plays the game and how her physical, mental, and social abilities match up with the other competitors.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.