The Challenge Season 37 rookies introduce themselves in preview ahead of Spies, Lies and Allies premiere

Emanuel Neagu is among 19 rookies on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 37 rookies are ready to shake things up, as a new Spies, Lies & Allies teaser is giving fans of MTV’s show more details about the rookie cast members.

Among them is Survivor winner Michele Fitzgerald, the iconic Tacha Akide from Big Brother Nigeria, and Survivor: Romania’s Emy Alupei and Emanuel Neagu.

Those are just four of the rookies who are listed for The Challenge 37 cast and will do battle with fellow rookies and fierce veteran competitors.

The Challenge: Season 37 clip reveals rookies’ details

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies cast is going global and bringing in plenty of fresh faces hoping to win big money in Croatia. That includes a total of 19 rookie competitors who have yet to test their physical, mental, and emotional breaking points on The Challenge.

Ahead of the new season, a two-minute video has arrived called Meet the Rookies and puts a spotlight on some of the new competitors coming to the show.

While it’s a new reality show for them, the rookies hold previous reality TV competition experience, including Michele Fitzgerald. She won $1 million on Survivor and interestingly reveals in the video she still works a “9 to 5” job.

Michaela Bradshaw is another one of the new rookies from Survivor and also admits she’s a “regular person” who works eight hours a day. However, she also says she’s “not a faker,” which could be prepping fans for some drama.

Tacha Akide is likely to be a fan favorite in the 37th season of MTV’s competitive series. She describes herself as “resilient” and “bold” as well as a “hard worker.” All of that and plenty more have led to the Big Brother Nigeria: Pepper Dem star having the largest following of the rookies on social media.

Also in the video is Emanuel Neagu from Survivor: Romania. He tells viewers that he’s stronger than he looks and confident but also “d**n humble.” Emanuel tells viewers he’s a “nice guy,” so don’t let his looks fool you. One of his castmates seems to have fallen for him, based on The Challenge 37 rumors.

Rookies ready to compete, have fun on The Challenge

Viewers also get to meet Logan Sampedro of Survivor: Spain, who likes to play chess, which could come in handy for Challenge strategy. Logan also mentions he can handle physical competition, as he mentions he does boxing and jujitsu.

There’s also Love Island USA’s Jeremiah White. He says he’s a “country boy at heart” but a competitor who grew up playing football. That may give Fessy an ally or new rival.

Paradise Hotel Sweden’s Bettina Buchanan lets fans know she was a professional dancer. She reveals she competed for the national team for Sweden and won the Swedish championship. She’ll get a quick introduction to how much dancing will be involved in the daily challenges.

Esther Agunbiade from Big Brother Nigeria describes herself as “very smart” and says she can be fun when she’s “comfortable in [her] environment.” Esther also says she’s “very direct,” which could be another indicator of upcoming Challenge drama.

Last but not least is Survivor: Spain’s Emy Alupei. She mentions her talents, including that she’s a singer and can “rap very, very well.” Emy also reveals she lives with her mother and “loves her very much.” She wants to make her late “granny proud” with her appearance on MTV’s show because she’s her “angel” in heaven.

The teaser video didn’t show several rookies in the clip, including Corey Lay (12 Dates of Christmas), Survivor USA’s Tommy Sheehan, Survivor Turkey’s Berna Canbeldek, and Love Island USA’s Lauren Coogan.

However, MTV is bringing out a Spies, Lies & Allies Global Activation special ahead of the premiere episode, which hopefully introduces more of the cast.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.