The Challenge rumors: Season 37 rookie seems to confirm he’s dating castmate Tori Deal

A surprise recently arrived in the form of the first official trailer for The Challenge Season 37, called Spies, Lies, & Allies with plenty of interesting scenes packed into it.

The new season features a combination of U.S. and international cast members from various reality shows thrust into a new season of MTV’s competition series.

Among them will be rookies including Berna Canbeldeck, Lauren Coogan, Tacha Akide, Michele Fitzgerald, Tommy Sheehan, and Emanuel Neagu. There are also many returning veteran stars such as CT Tamburello, Kyle Christie, Nany Gonzalez, Kaycee Clark, Fessy Shafaat, and Tori Deal.

It appears that recent spoilers and rumors may be true about Tori Deal entering a new relationship with one of her castmates too, as the rookie seemed to recently confirm it.

Did The Challenge Season 37 rookie confirm he’s with Tori Deal?

As MTV’s The Challenge Season 37 cast was officially revealed alongside the first trailer for Spies, Lies, & Allies, many of the cast members shared the big news. The new season features plenty of rookies including Emy Alupei and Emanuel Neagu.

Both of The Challenge newcomers appeared in the Season 37 trailer, but they weren’t shown in any romantic scenes. However, one of them appears to have found romance with a castmate.

The Survivor Romania stars hopped on an Instagram live chat once the Season 37 news was out to chat with their longtime and newer fans. During that chat, Emanuel seemed to confirm his relationship with veteran competitor Tori Deal.

“Where is your girlfriend dude? Where is your girlfriend?” Emy asks Emanuel during part of their online exchange.

“My girlfriend? She’s home now probably,” Emanuel replies, seeming to refer to Tori Deal.

Check out that portion of their Instagram live chat from @mtvteapage below.

Tori was previously in a long-term relationship with her Challenge castmate, Jordan Wiseley, as the two were engaged to be married since that famous War of the Worlds 2 proposal. However, things fell apart after Tori returned home from filming Double Agents, and the two confirmed their split on social media ahead of Season 36 airing.

Things took an interesting turn as fans began to speculate that Tori may have cheated on Jordan with her Double Agents castmate Fessy Shafaat. However, Tori denied cheating on Jordan during the filming and stood by that. There were parts of the Double Agents episodes that teased Fessy’s attraction to Tori, but the two never had any on-screen hookups.

They later revealed that they attempted to explore a relationship after filming had ended, but determined they were better off as friends.

Season 37 stars Emanuel and Tori trade comments

In addition to the Instagram live, Emanuel Neagu shared his official Season 37 cast photo. It shows off the rookie in a white turtleneck with a grey suit coat over it and a fancy pendant to complete his look.

Emanuel simply informed followers the season premiere date for Spies, Lies, & Allies is August 11th on MTV. He also hashtagged himself as “#thevampire.”

However, the photo received plenty of comments from Emanuel’s fans and several Challenge castmates, including the woman he may have been referring to as his girlfriend, Tori Deal.

The former Are You The One? star simply left a devil emoji for Emanuel, with The Challenge rookie replying to her with a playful emoji of his own.

While it’s only an exchange of emojis, it shows the castmates seem to be on good terms. Could they be toying with fans ahead of the new season?

In some light Season 37 spoilers, the two castmates were spotted vacationing together in Ibiza after The Challenge filming had wrapped. Based on online speculation, the two were there together for a little while after filming ended too, so it appears their dating situation is legit.

One has to think this will be quite the long-distance relationship, though. Will these Challenge stars stay in touch online or make more trips to see one another in the coming months? If not, it could be a long wait until Season 38.

By the way, several of their castmates, including Nelson Thomas and Berna Canbeldeck, were also in Ibiza with them, so it seems there could have been more than a few new relationships formed during Spies, Lies, & Allies.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11th at 8/7c on MTV.