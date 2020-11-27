The Challenge stars Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley confirm their breakup on social media

The Challenge stars Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley have officially confirmed that they are no longer together, bringing an end to their relationship of several years.

As of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, Tori and Jordan were engaged to be married, but recent absences from one another’s social media caused fans to question if something had happened.

With their new Instagram posts, Tori and Jordan also seem to let fans know that it wasn’t cheating that caused the breakup, but instead several “little things” that built up.

Tori Deal shares IG post confirming breakup with Jordan

With rumors Tori and Jordan broke up going on for weeks, Tori shared a post on her official Instagram account on Friday, November 27, confirming they are “moving forward in separate ways.”

The post contains an explanation in which Tori mentioned there was no malice in terms of the breakup and that fans shouldn’t see it as a failure.

“I thought I knew love when Jordan and I were together, but there is a different kind of love that two people feel when they decide it’s time to experience life apart. Even though Jordan and I are going to be moving forward in separate ways, our love, support, and connection with one another only grows stronger and deeper,” Tori wrote as part of her caption to explain the situation.

“To all the fans that have followed us, your support means the world. Please don’t look at this break up as a failure, because we’re not looking at it this way. Sometimes people need to step back and work on themselves before fully committing to the other person,” Tori added in her caption.

She says that it was clear to her and Jordan that they needed their own space based on the buildup of a lot of little issues between them.

“This decision was not made with malice and it does not stem from a place of anger,” Tori said. “I know some of you may think that there was ‘one big thing’ that happened to cause this, but there wasn’t. The reality of some relationships is that there can be many little things that slowly build up over time. All of those little incidents showed us that we each need our own space.”

Tori also asked that fans let her and Jordan “heal in peace” rather than trying to say it’s one person or the other and pinning them against each other.

“Please understand that even though this is very amicable, we’re both still processing, hurting, and healing. The world can be cruel and the last thing we want is for people to try to pin us against one another. So please, let us heal in peace. Thank you,” Tori finished her post with.

Tori shut off the comments on that particular IG post, but it currently has over 28,000 likes, including fellow Challenge star Laurel Stucky.

Jordan also shares post regarding the breakup

Jordan Wiseley also shared the same photo that Tori did on his official Instagram page, along with a message of his own about the situation.

In his post caption, Jordan shared, “It has been the best and most beautiful time of my life to grow with and love you, Tori.”

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to escape the pressures that come with being in a very public relationship and despite any rumors that have been started, our separation is not because of any bs ‘scandal’. We are just two people who love each other deeply but are both battling with our own struggles and happiness,” Jordan added to address cheating rumors.

Jordan admits to it being a painful situation for him but that he is still wishing the best for Tori in the future.

“I will always cherish our time together but I’m also excited to see what the future holds for us both. I think she lights up the world around her and I can’t wait to watch,” he shared in his IG post.

He also gave thanks to the fans for all the love and support before telling the trolls to “take the weekend off” because he and Tori are “just fellow humans in pain for awhile.”

What’s next for Tori and Jordan?

As many fans have seen, the upcoming cast of The Challenge: Double Agents will feature Tori Deal as one of the veteran competitors. It marks Tori’s fifth appearance on a regular season. She’s also appeared on two spin-offs, Champs vs. Stars and Champs vs. Pros. Tori has been a finalist in two seasons but has never won the show.

Jordan Wiseley isn’t part of the new season, so that could make for some interesting scenes on the Double Agents episodes. Will Tori have any video chats with Jordan during the new season, similar to how Jenna Compono did with Zach Nichols on Total Madness?

Plenty of fans were rooting for Tori and Jordan to be OK, but it seems the pair feels it’s best to move on in their own ways to find themselves. Most likely, they’ll have fans rooting that maybe one day they’ll reunite after they became engaged in an epic proposal by Jordan after a War of the Worlds 2 elimination event.

Until that happens, it’s best to let them move on as they have amicably chosen to do and to continue rooting for them to succeed individually in their lives.

The Challenge: Double Agents premieres Wednesday, December 9 at 8/7c on MTV.