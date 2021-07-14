The Challenge Season 37 trailer: Spies, Lies, & Allies preview, returning cast members, and premiere date revealed

The Challenge Season 37 trailer and premiere date have officially arrived. Pic credit: MTV

A brand new season of MTV’s reality competition series The Challenge is right around the corner. The upcoming 37th season of the series brings international competition with familiar faces and rookie newcomers.

MTV released their first official The Challenge Season 37 trailer on Wednesday to give fans an idea of what to expect when the episodes begin to arrive in August.

The new season will be called Spies, Lies, and Allies, with the potential for global alliances or a super alliance based on what’s teased in the trailer. Here are the latest details.

Sign up for our newsletter!

MTV’s The Challenge Season 37 trailer arrives

It’s been just a short while since fans last saw Double Agents on MTV. Now, they’ll get a new season just months later, with Spies, Lies, and Allies. The first official trailer checks in at about a minute and a half featuring plenty of teases of the drama on the way. It arrives not long after that teaser clip from Croatia, which is the location of Season 37.

Just the first 20 minutes of the new trailer reveals plenty. Following several clips of missions and eliminations, host TJ Lavin is back and reveals the season’s name, Spies, Lies, and Allies.

Among the early footage revealed appears to be competitors hanging onto the tops of spinning cars, running from an explosion, and up above the water. Could another session of TJ’s trivia be on the way?

Also shown is what appears to be the Fessy Shafaat and many fans’ favorite elimination event. The infamous Hall Brawl elimination may have made its return for Season 37, as it appears one competitor is on a run down the hall.

“Let the REAL global games begin,” the Instagram caption says on the trailer (below). Kyle Christie also mentions the various countries that are participating in this season, suggesting some may create alliances. However, Ashley Mitchell also mentions a “super alliance,” which could consist of Challenge vets.

Returning cast members include Double Agents champs, WOTW star

The trailer reveals that this season of The Challenge features 17 US competitors, many from Double Agents, except Amanda Garcia. She makes her return after a hiatus of a few seasons, as she was last seen on War of the Worlds. Others returning from Double Agents include Josh Martinez, Ashley Mitchell, Nany Gonzalez, Kaycee Clark, Fessy Shafaat, Nelson Thomas, and Cory Wharton.

It looks like CT Tamburello and Amber Borzotra are also back to defend their Double Agents title. Amber is introduced in part of the trailer as TJ says the twists keep happening.

Additionally, it’s revealed there are “17 International Operatives” as well. They’ll include returning favorites such as Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and Kyle Christie. There are also many newcomers- some from the US and some from other countries, who aren’t named in the trailer.

Some other interesting tidbits popped up during the trailer. That includes Cory Wharton telling a castmate, “it’s a dirty game” and not “patty-cake.” That appears to be after a daily challenge, but it’s unclear who he’s talking to. Josh Martinez is shown in a shot after that, but fans know trailers don’t always come put together with scenes exactly like episodes will be shown.

In another scene, Big T is yelling at someone not to use her as “a pawn.” The camera shot after this shows Nelson Thomas, but is that who Big T is speaking to?

The trailer raises plenty of questions, which teasers, super trailers, or episodes will start to answer for fans by mid-August.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies premiere date details

The turnaround time between Double Agents and the new season is impressive, as the second half of the Double Agents reunion arrived back on April 21, 2021.

Based on The Challenge Season 37 trailer and the information provided in the Instagram caption, the Spies, Lies, and Allies premiere date is Wednesday, August 11th.

The premiere episode will be available on MTV via cable and satellite and streaming at MTV.com or other platforms that offer MTV. It has a start time of 8 p.m. Eastern Time or 7 p.m. Central Time.

It’s unknown if MTV will also unveil a preview episode ahead of the premiere episode. They did something with Double Agents to help introduce returning stars and the rookies to viewers ahead of the premiere, so stay tuned for possible details on that.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.