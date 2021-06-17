The Challenge Season 37: Teaser video arrives with TJ Lavin on location for ‘most epic season yet’

Host TJ Lavin in the first teaser clip released for Season 37 of The Challenge. Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

With many fans wanting more of their favorite reality competition series, the first teaser for The Challenge Season 37 has officially arrived online.

It features none other than show host TJ Lavin, as he appears on location from the beautiful set of the new season. Lavin also lets fans know The Challenge is on the way.

The teaser arrives weeks after viewers saw the end of the 36th season, Double Agents, and a two-part reunion episode on MTV as well as the recent All Stars spinoff season on Paramount Plus.

Sign up for our newsletter!

TJ Lavin appears in first teaser for The Challenge 37

On Thursday, June 17, MTV’s The Challenge unveiled a quick teaser video on their social media, giving fans a look at the setting for Season 37.

TJ announces he’s on location in “beautiful Croatia” for the 37th season of The Challenge before various camera shots are shown of the gorgeous scenery.

By the way, TJ also lets viewers know that “this will be the most epic season yet,” indicating there may be all sorts of drama, twists, turns, and mayhem on the way for fans. It could also mean that production has kicked things up another notch regarding special effects, filming, and the challenges or eliminations competitors will deal with.

Check out the quick clip below to see what appears to be a much more pleasant climate for the new season than where Double Agents was located.

When is The Challenge premiere date?

TJ Lavin didn’t give any indication of a show title or arrival timeframe for The Challenge 37. However, there have been many Season 37 spoilers coming out online for fans who don’t want any surprises, which give an idea of how things might be moving along with the game and filming.

That said, it seems possible the new season could be unveiled in July at the earliest, or possibly August/September, based on how things look. That’s merely speculation, as nothing has been confirmed, and most likely there’s a lot of footage to edit for the new episodes.

The Challenge: Double Agents season’s episodes aired from December 9, 2020, through April 21, 2021, on MTV. There were a total of 21 episodes including the two-part final. MTV also aired a special Declassified episode on December 7 to preview the season and cast members.

In the end, it was Chris “CT” Tamburello and teammate Amber Borzotra winning Double Agents. As winners of Season 36, they claimed the $900,000 in prize money. They split the prize, as there weren’t any of those big decisions where one partner could take all the money.

The official cast for Season 37 has yet to be revealed on MTV’s The Challenge social media, but many fans are probably hoping to see favorites return, including Johnny Bananas, CT, Kam Williams, Cory Wharton, and Nany Gonzalez. Veteran competitor Wes Bergmann previously announced he wouldn’t be appearing on Season 37 due to another project he’s involved in.

In addition to MTV’s show, many fans who subscribed to Paramount Plus streaming network also watched the spinoff season of The Challenge called All Stars, which featured 22 OG competitors returning to the show. Many of the cast members were returning after years away from reality TV including Yes Duffy, Laterrian Wallace, Trishelle Cannatella, Ruthie Alcaide, and Mark Long.

That season was 10 episodes including a reunion special, with the premiere episode released on Thursday, April 1, 2021. New episodes arrived on the Paramount Plus network every Thursday, and all 10 are now available for streaming.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.