Esther Agunbiade on The Challenge: What to know about the Season 37 rookie and where to find her on Instagram

MTV has gone global for The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies, as they’ll bring competitors from all over the globe to compete. Among the rookies, viewers will see Esther Agunbiade on The Challenge for her first season.

She may have at least one ally as she heads into MTV’s competitive reality series and also could have some experience in the social and political aspect of playing The Challenge.

Fans will soon see how she fares in the physical components as well. Here’s what to know about Esther on The Challenge and where to find her on Instagram.

Who is Esther Agunbiade on The Challenge?

Esther Olaoluwa Agunbiade is a 24-year-old competitor from Lagos, Nigeria. She got her start on the Big Brother Nigeria: Pepper Dem season.

That season was the fourth for Big Brother Nigeria. Esther ended up getting evicted by Week 9 of the show.

However, she was castmates with Tacha Akide, who is on The Challenge Season 37 with her. That could give both a bit of an alliance to work with on Spies, Lies & Allies.

Esther’s Big Brother Wiki fan page indicates she was a lawyer as she went into her season. That could also come in useful for negotiating deals with allies or others on The Challenge.

Her Instagram bio lists her as a content creator, brand influencer, and creative designer. She’s also listed herself as the founder of FIT4YOU, which sells waist trainers, body shaping items, and other health products.

On her Big Brother Wiki, it’s also revealed that being on the show wasn’t just about money for Esther because she loves competition. She also said she is most irritated by “people with bad bathroom and toilet hygiene or habits.”

Esther in MTV’s The Challenge promotional clips

Esther gave an introduction of herself in a Meet the Rookies video that MTV released. Based on her comments, she will be one who will tell people what she thinks. Could that bring some drama with the veterans or other rookies?

“I am very smart. I can be fun when I’m comfortable in my environment, and I’m very direct,” she said of herself.

During a video about competitors going on the show without any committed relationships, Esther said she thought castmates Kelz Dyke, Nam Vo, and Nelson Thomas were all “cute.”

The Challenge veterans also gave first impressions of the rookies. Veteran competitor Kaycee Clark called Esther “hard to read” because she “doesn’t show a lot of emotion.”

During a podcast interview, Cory Wharton pointed out eight Challenge Season 37 rookies to keep an eye on. He included Esther in his list, alongside her Big Brother Nigeria castmate, Tacha Akide.

It appears in addition to being a lawyer and Big Brother player, Esther is in good shape and loves to compete. That should translate well to The Challenge.

“I’m super excited to be here on The Challenge. I mean, I’m from Nigeria in Africa, and I never imagined that I would be on a show like this,” Esther said in a promotional video MTV released.

Where to find Esther on Instagram or other social media

Esther Agunbiade is currently on Instagram at the handle @esther_biade, where she has over 1 million followers. That’s impressive and amongst the most followers of any rookie. Her castmate Tacha has 1.7 million followers, but both are likely to gain new fans from The Challenge.

She shares all sorts of content, including her modeling, giving thoughts on various topics, or even promoting products.

Many cast members shared their photos for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season. Esther shared the trailer along with a message about her arrival on MTV’s show.

“Finally the cat is out of the bag, been so hard keeping this to myself, Super excited to announce that I’m on the new season of @mtv The Challenge,” she shared in her caption.

“Team Nigeria 🇳🇬 to the World, representing Africa. Your girl is global and trust me to represent Naija!” Esther said.

In addition to her Instagram page, Esther is also on the Twitter platform with the handle @esther_biande, where she shares similar content to Instagram.

She also seems to be active there with retweeting castmates or MTV’s The Challenge Twitter posts. That could mean Esther will be giving her thoughts on Twitter about things that happen during the Spies, Lies & Allies season.

She’ll officially debut on Season 37, looking to show what she’s capable of as one of 19 strong rookie competitors. Her many followers and Challenge fans will certainly be eager to see how Esther does.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.