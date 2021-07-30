The Challenge’s Kaycee Clark enjoys time with Nany Gonzalez, throws first pitch at Padres game

The Challenge stars Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark at the Padres game. Pic credit: @kcsince1987/Instagram

Ahead of the Spies, Lies & Allies season, the stars of MTV’s The Challenge are making appearances all over the place. That included Kaycee Clark throwing the first pitch at a San Diego Padres game on Thursday night.

The two-time Challenge finalist had her family with her and girlfriend Nany Gonzalez, as the two enjoyed some time together in Kaycee’s home state.

The two reality TV stars appeared in New York for promotional work recently, then made a quick trip to the other coast for more fun with the honorary first pitch.

Nany and Kaycee of the Challenge share baseball honor with fans

Kaycee is heading into her third season of The Challenge and hoping to improve upon previous success. She has already proven herself amongst the toughest and most athletic competitors in the game.

On Thursday night, she put those athletic abilities to the test in a different way. Kaycee received a baseball honor as she got to toss out the first pitch to the Padres’ mascot ahead of the game.

She shared several video clips and images to her Instagram Story, including one with Challenge castmate and girlfriend Nany Gonzalez waving for the shot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @kcsince1987/Instagram Story

In addition to Nany being there, so were Kaycee’s mother and father, making for a fun family outing. The Challenge stars also got to go down onto the field, posing in their Padres gear ahead of the game.

Pic credit: @kcsince1987/Instagram

Kaycee wore a Padres jersey complete with her first name on its back, which Nany showed off on her official Instagram ahead of the highlight moment.

While there have been plenty of flubs and awful attempts to toss out the first pitch at a baseball game, The Challenge star proved once again she’s talented at pretty much everything.

Kaycee got onto the mound, wound up, and delivered what looked like a decent pitch, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd.

Kaycee’s appearance may have helped spur San Diego onto victory too. The team shut out the Colorado Rockies 3-0, following The Challenge star’s first pitch.

Challenge castmates react to Kaycee’s first pitch

Kaycee and Nany are set to appear on the upcoming 37th season of The Challenge, known as Spies, Lies & Allies. It’s already clear from the trailer released and comments from Kaycee and Nany that the two are allies and now a couple.

After Kaycee shared the above video of her first pitch, many of their Spies, Lies & Allies castmates commented about the great honor.

That included Kaycee’s girl Nany, who let her know she is proud of her for the accomplishment.

Pic credit: @kcsince1987/Instagram

Fellow veteran competitor for Season 37, Tori Deal, also commented on how great the first pitch was for Kaycee.

Pic credit: @kcsince1987/Instagram

Rookie Michele Fitzgerald may be feeling slighted. The former Survivor winner questioned why a few teams in her region hadn’t contacted her for a first pitch.

Pic credit: @kcsince1987/Instagram

Other castmates who commented on Kaycee’s recent sports highlight included Josh Martinez, Marie Roda, Kam Williams, Rogan O’Connor, and Renan Hellemans.

Kaycee and Nany just recently appeared in New York City for several promotional events. During their time there, they also spent time hanging out with castmates, including Nelson Thomas, Amanda Garcia, Josh Martinez, Devin Walker, and Fessy Shafaat. Kaycee and Nany appeared to be enjoying their time together.

Their relationship has become much more serious since their return to The Challenge for Season 37. The two originally met several seasons before Total Madness and were friendly, enjoying a flirty situation that stirred up several castmates. At that time, Kaycee had a girlfriend away from the show. They officially broke up earlier this year.

Fans will soon get to see how Kaycee and Nany’s romantic alliance fares on Spies, Lies & Allies as episodes begin on August 11.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.