Renan Hellemans on The Challenge: What to know about the rookie competitor and where to find him on Instagram

With Spies, Lies, and Allies, viewers see Renan Hellemans on The Challenge for the first time. He previously appeared on a dating show which often can bring some skills to MTV’s show.

The rookie competitor seems like he’ll come in with some experience in social game and politics. He may even find an in-house showmance.

There’s been little mention of any potential alliances for Renan, and he doesn’t arrive with other castmates from his show. Could there be a rookie dating show alliance, though?

However, there’s more to The Challenge than alliances or a strong social game. He’ll be competing with 18 other rookies, as well as the 15 savvy veterans returning for Season 37 to win $1 million in prize money.

Who is Renan Hellemans on The Challenge?

Renan Hellemans arrives to The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies cast as a 22-year-old rookie competitor from Belgium with some experience in the dating genre of reality TV.

He appeared on the program Ex on the Beach: Double Dutch 4 and then returned for the next season, Double Dutch 5, an All-Stars season.

He’s shared several images from his time on the show on his official Instagram, including one with his other cast members (below).

In addition to the above, Renan’s shared a post when he revealed he was back for the All-Stars season. The shirtless image received over 8,000 likes and many comments for the reality TV star.

As seen in the image below, Renan has many tattoos on his right arm, extending from his wrist to his shoulder. He may even have one labeling him as an ex from his reality TV show.

Based on his Instagram bio, Renan lists himself as a TV personality and a model. He’s shared many images of himself modeling, including him at various locations on his own or hanging with friends.

Some images include him with motorcycles or on vacation in London, England, or Disneyland in the United States. He may also enjoy some surfing in his free time.

Renan’s a gamer, ‘really nice,’ and sex counselor?

Renan seems like he may be a gamer, as he has a Twitch channel too. The channel doesn’t currently have any videos. He may be adding to it soon.

His castmate Nany Gonzalez says that “Renan looks like Aladdin” in a vets’ first impressions of the rookies video. However, she also adds, “He’s really nice. He has really pretty eyes, and he seems really cool.”

That appears to be an endorsement of him as a cool, nice guy to be around, but viewers will get to see how well he does with The Challenge’s physical events.

One final note, as Renan lists himself as a “Certified sex counselor” on his Instagram bio. This could be a joke or a real job, and that may get a bit more discussion during Season 37 episodes.

Where is Renan on Instagram or other social media?

Renan Hellemans is currently on Instagram, but his account is set to private as of this report. His official handle is @renan_hellemans on IG. Fans will need to click “Follow” and hope that Renan accepts the request.

On July 14, he shared his official Spies, Lies & Allies cast photo along with a message for the fans.

“Big announcement! I am one of the participants of THE CHALLENGE on MTV 🤙🏽🤙🏽 The new season of THE CHALLENGE airs August 15 on MTV! Don’t miss it!” Renan shared in his caption, written mostly in Dutch.

It’s unclear if the date he posted relates to MTV’s airing of The Challenge in his country, as the premiere arrives on August 11 in the United States.

“So don’t miss it out. Get your popcorn out. Relax and enjoy, and I’ll see you guys there,” he added in a video on the same post.

In addition to the above Instagram account, fans can find Renan on the Twitch platform, although he doesn’t appear active. He goes by RenanPrettyBoyGaming on Twitch.

Fans will get to learn more about The Challenge Season 37 rookie as episodes begin arriving in August 2021.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.