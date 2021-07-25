The Challenge Season 37 cast members share photos and video of recent meetup in New York City

Nany Gonzalez, Fessy Shafaat, Amanda Garcia, Josh Martinez, and Kaycee Clark of The Challenge Season 37 in NYC. Pic credit: @kcsince1987/Instagram

The Challenge Season 37 will be called Spies, Lies & Allies, and based on the recent photos and video that cast members shared, many individuals are allies after the show.

Many of the veteran stars of the upcoming season and a few rookies hung out in New York City to party the night away ahead of upcoming press work.

They included rumored couple Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark, Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra, and several Survivor stars making their Challenge debuts.

The Challenge 37 cast members hang out in NYC

It’s starting to look like everyone gets along just fine when it comes to The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies cast. A group consisting of Big Brother stars Kaycee Clark, Josh Martinez, and Fessy Shafaat with Amanda Garcia and Nany Gonzalez got a photo together (below) upon their arrival to NYC just a day ago.

The Challenge castmates Nany and Kaycee have been rumored to be in a relationship based on recent social media and their own comments. The two Challenge stars have been visiting one another in their respective home cities and sharing photos or videos online together, including some exchanges of affection.

Nany recently flew out to see Kaycee in California, with Kaycee sharing a clip of them riding a scooter together that made the rounds on several super fan accounts. The two may have traveled to NYC together.

Amanda Garcia was all smiles as she appeared in the photo between the Big Brother stars, including her former War of the Worlds partner, Josh Martinez. Fessy is also back, looking to improve upon his previous success in The Challenge. Will all of these vets be on the same page when episodes arrive?

Also in NYC was Nelson Thomas, aka Nelly T. He’s yet to win a final on The Challenge. This season, he’ll have plenty of former castmates and friends with him on Spies, Lies & Allies, so he could advance far in the game if he can avoid eliminations.

That includes his former Are You The One? 3 castmate, Amanda. Nelson shared a fun video of the two riding together as he gave her devil horns. Many viewers saw Johnny Bananas’ comedic segment where he referred to Amanda as “the spawn of Satan” on a previous season, even pretending to douse her with holy water.

Based on the video, Amanda was playing up that role and appears to be having fun with her return to The Challenge.

While Nelson enjoyed making some jokes about his castmate, he later showed the love on his Instagram Story, suggesting that his followers go check out his friend.

“My Lil Sister Is So Beautiful.. Go Follow Her #Single,” Nelson posted on an IG Story slide, possibly trying to help Amanda find romance.

Pic credit: @_nelsonthomas/Instagram Story

Cast films promotional ads, Aftermath shows in NYC

Another of the Challenge super fan accounts shared a series of posts from the stars of Spies, Lies & Allies in New York City. The group was there for promotional work for the new season and some Aftermath episode filming.

The second slide on the series below is a video with Josh Martinez and Amber Borzotra on set for Aftermath. It’s a welcome sight to see the cast in person after seeing cast members appear via Zoom or video chat for the Aftermath shows in the past year.

In another video, host Devyn Simone is seen on set near Cory Wharton and Nany Gonzalez. Nelson is filming and joking with Cory about his choice of attire. In yet another video, Nelson’s joking with Cory again, suggesting he’s still feeling the effects from the night before.

Several rookies were also part of the recent cast get-together in NYC. This promotional work in NYC didn’t include any international stars, but three rookies from the United States.

Michele Fitzgerald, a former Survivor winner joining The Challenge Season 37, appeared in a video clip as she was getting her makeup and hair done for the work in NYC.

Pic credit: @mtv_amanda/Instagram Story

Survivor competitor Michaela Bradshaw and 12 Dates of Christmas’ Corey Lay were also there to have some fun and do a bit of work. Corey will be the first competitor from the HBO reality dating series to join The Challenge. They posed for a photo alongside one of the Double Agents winners, Amber Borzotra, and one of the runners-up, Cory Wharton.

Aftermath Live special teaser features Amanda and Nelson

Fans will get to see and hear from more of the cast in the coming week. An Aftermath Live special will take place online in which several veteran cast members will preview the upcoming season and introduce the international cast members to viewers.

Amanda and Nelson are featured in an advertisement for the upcoming special, which will arrive online via The Challenge Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube on Wednesday, July 28 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

Amanda and Nelson are here to remind you that The Challenge Aftermath: Live is just a few days away! 🥳



You can catch all the action this Wednesday at 3PM EST on The Official Challenge Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. pic.twitter.com/gpytyRGso5 — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) July 25, 2021

So far, it appears these cast members are enjoying each other in NYC. Based on that, one has to think the drama between them was minimal, but the episodes may tell another story. Check out the full Season 37 cast list here.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.