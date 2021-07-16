The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Global Activation launch special to air ahead of Season 37 premiere date

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Global Activation launch special will preview Season 37. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season is on the way featuring one of the most diverse casts in the history of the competition show.

In addition to many familiar American reality TV stars, viewers will see new competitors from Germany, Romania, Spain, Turkey, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom.

With the new season going global, there will be an introduction to the cast and a sneak peek of what’s to come with Season 37, thanks to The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Global Activation launch special.

What is The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Global Activation launch special?

The 37th season of The Challenge is set in Croatia and features 34 agents, and 15 of them will be veterans. The majority of them are competitors coming back from the Double Agents season.

The Spies, Lies & Allies cast includes Double Agents champion CT Tamburello and two-time Challenge champ Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell. Other returning stars include Kaycee, Clark, Nany Gonzalez, Cory Wharton, Josh Martinez, Fessy Shafaat, Aneesa Ferreira, Tori Deal, and Amanda Garcia. Amanda makes her return following her appearance on War of the Worlds in 2019.

Those stars all hail from the United States, but a few of their returning castmates are from elsewhere. They include the UK’s Kyle Christie and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and Germany’s Nam Vo.

While those are the familiar veteran stars, the season brings in many more rookies for fans to get acquainted with. Amongst them are former Love Island USA stars Lauren Coogan and Jeremiah White, Big Brother Nigeria stars Tacha Akide and Esther Agunbiade, and Survivor Romania stars Emy Alupei and Emanuel Neagu.

Those are just six of the 19 rookies trying to make a name for themselves on The Challenge Season 37. With the Global Activation Launch special, viewers will get introduced to many new and returning cast members just a few days ahead of the premiere episode.

In addition, the cast members will probably get to meet one another and move into their latest accommodations for the Spies, Lies & Allies season. Host TJ Lavin may also be part of the special to break down what’s on the way for Season 37.

A similar special arrived ahead of the Double Agents season called The Challenge: Double Agents Declassified. Bits and pieces from the special may arrive in teaser footage online ahead of the airing of the Global Activation special.

When are the Global Activation special and premiere episodes?

Viewers will get to watch The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Global Activation special several days ahead of the premiere episode. It arrives on MTV on Monday, August 9, at 8/7c.

The Double Agents’ Declassified special had a run time of just over 40 minutes, so the Global Activation launch special may be of similar length.

Soon after, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premiere episode airs. It will officially air on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c. Based on reports, it’s the first of a 19-episode season, giving viewers plenty to see unfold.

Check out the official Challenge Season 37 trailer to see what’s in store for the upcoming season, including potential injuries, hookups, blowups, helicopters, snakes, explosions, and more.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.