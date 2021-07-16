Amanda Garcia on The Challenge 37: Cast members react to Are You The One Star’s return to compete

Amanda Garcia appears with a sledgehammer ready to go to work in The Challenge 37 trailer. Pic credit: MTV

Amanda Garcia is back on The Challenge for Season 37! The former Are You The One? star has been on a bit of a hiatus since her last appearance, but she seems to be a welcome addition to the upcoming Spies, Lies & Allies season.

She recently revealed her return online just as cast photos and a trailer dropped for the next installment in MTV’s reality competition series.

That drew in plenty of comments from former and current Challenge castmates reacting to knowing she’s going to back on TV screens, possibly stirring up some drama.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Amanda shares cast photo as Season 37 announced

While The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies cast features plenty of returning stars from the Double Agents season, Amanda is not one of them.

She’s the only returning veteran competitor who wasn’t on Season 36. In fact, she last appeared in 2019 on the War of the Worlds season, but it seems now she’s ready to compete again.

She posted her Season 37 cast photo showing a serious look on her face as she was pictured in a stylish black and red top. She also had a gold Avonni chain on as a tribute to her son. The 28-year-old has been raising Avonni in her time away from the show.

“August 11th… IM BACKKKK!” Amanda put in a simple caption along with a kiss and devil emoji for fans to soak up.

This will make Amanda’s sixth season on the show after appearing on Are You The One? 3. She’s been a cast member known to get into people’s faces and who doesn’t hold back when it comes to the arguments. That has many fans eager to see what she might do in the new season.

Over her multiple seasons on The Challenge, viewers have seen her teamed up with AYTO? castmate Nelson Thomas, rival Zach Nichols, and Big Brother star Josh Martinez.

She’ll likely be teamed up with some new competitors in the upcoming season, although it’s not yet revealed who she might be working with.

It’s also unknown if she’ll come into the house with any enemies or allies in the cast. Based on the returning vets for the season, it doesn’t appear she’ll have any grudges.

The Challenge stars react to Amanda’s return for Season 37

As viewers have seen over Amanda’s appearances on the show, she might be small in stature, but she’s fierce in nature. She’s been in her share of fights and arguments over her five previous seasons, including blowups with Camila Nakagawa, Jenna Nichols, Hunter Barfield, and even Johnny Bananas.

However, none of those individuals are part of this upcoming season. Nany Gonzalez will be in the Season 37 cast and is known to be friends with Jenna, so it may be interesting to see how they interact or if Amanda gets into it with any rookies.

To her advantage, she may have quite a few allies in The Challenge house. They’ll possibly include her AYTO? 3 castmates Devin Walker and Nelson Thomas and her former teammate from War of the Worlds, Josh Martinez.

Meanwhile, the news of her return piqued the interest of many cast members from MTV’s show. That included her Season 33 teammate, who will also be on Spies, Lies & Allies.

“There she is,” Josh commented along with a fire emoji for his former teammate. The pair lasted until WOTW Episode 7 when Kam Williams and Ashley Cain eliminated them.

Pic credit: @mtv_amanda/Instagram

Among Amanda’s first-time castmates will be many rookies, including Love Island star Lauren Coogan, who also commented. It appears the two may have gotten along during the season.

Pic credit: @mtv_amanda/Instagram

Tracy Candela is another of the new additions to the cast, as she joins The Challenge after appearing on Love Island Germany 2.

“Gorgeous shot 😍 you‘re beautiful soul ❤️,” Tracy commented, seeming to indicate she had no issues with Amanda during filming.

Pic credit: @mtv_amanda/Instagram

The Challenge: All Stars’ OG Darrell Taylor referred to the recent Disney movie regarding Amanda’s look.

Pic credit: @mtv_amanda/Instagram

Another castmate who won’t be on Season 37 but seems on board to watch what Amanda will bring to the episodes is Veronica Portillo. She let Amanda know she’s eager to be entertained.

Pic credit: @mtv_amanda/Instagram

Many other castmates left comments for Amanda, as did plenty of fans, so it’s clear the excitement is there to see an iconic cast member back on MTV’s The Challenge.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.