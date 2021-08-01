Michaela Bradshaw on The Challenge: What to know about the Season 37 rookie and where to find her on Instagram

Michaela Bradshaw appears on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season brings 34 competitors, with 19 newcomers to the reality competition series.

Viewers will see several Survivor stars from around the world on Season 37, including Michaela Bradshaw on The Challenge. That could make for a large alliance of competitors looking to take out the veterans.

Here are more details about Michaela as she heads into her debut season, as well as where you can find her on Instagram or other social media.

Who is Michaela Bradshaw on The Challenge?

Michaela Bradshaw is a 31-year-old rookie on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies from Forth Worth, Texas. She previously competed on CBS’ Survivor on the Millenials vs. Gen X and Game Changers seasons.

Her debut was in 2016 on Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X. Michaela was voted out on Day 20 as the seventh castaway to go home from the season.

She returned for Survivor: Game Changers in 2016, which brought back cast members who made an impact in their Survivor seasons. In this season, Michaela was voted out 14th overall on Day 35.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She’ll head into her debut season of The Challenge alongside fellow Survivor rookies Michele Fitzgerald and Tommy Sheehan. In addition, there are many cast members from Survivor shows based in other countries such as Croatia or Spain.

Basically, Survivor could have strong numbers if they wanted to forge an alliance to take over Season 37, depending on the format.

Michaela’s Challenge situation, relationship status

During the Meet the Rookies video from MTV’s The Challenge, Michaela described herself as “a regular everyday person,” adding that she works eight hours a day at a job and does “regular stuff — for now.”

Her Instagram bio reveals that she works in human resources and as a program manager and is from Dallas, Texas.

She also revealed that she’s a fellow introvert in the cast alongside one of the most well-known introverts in Challenge history, Fessy Shafaat. Still, Michaela said, “When people cross me, I tell them how I feel.”

Michaela also prefers “deep, meaningful conversations” because she’s “not a small talker or a faker.” That could bode well for her social and political game in the house.

She also admits she started watching The Challenge because her Survivor castmate, Jay Starrett, was on the show. She decided it was “time for Michaela.”

Michaela appeared in a video about singles on The Challenge. She revealed that she’s single heading into the Spies, Lies & Allies season. She joked about not wanting to get involved with Cory Wharton because she’s not a homewrecker and not wanting to touch Nelson due to many others touching him.

It seems she’ll be a strong addition to the cast in terms of her competitive abilities and her entertaining commentary.

Where to find Michaela on Instagram or other social media

Ahead of her official debut on MTV’s The Challenge, Michaela shared the news with her cast photo on her official Instagram @themichaelab.

“A global pandemic to [sic] burned me out. The adventure of a lifetime woke me up. Catch me and these agents from around the world on The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies premiering WEDNESDAY, August 11th at 8/7c on @mtv #challenge37 #betterlatethannever,” Michaela wrote in her post’s caption.

She currently has over 28,000 followers on the platform. Her bio on Instagram indicates that she’s all about “God, family, friends, travel, and love.” She often shares photos from her daily life, whether it’s hanging out with friends and family, enjoying a good book, or getting in a good workout.

Michaela was also part of promotional work for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies in New York after filming ended. She shared a photo of herself with castmates from NYC, and it appears everyone there is getting along, which bodes well for her, not having too much drama from the show.

In addition to Instagram, Michaela is available on the Twitter platform with the handle @TheMichaelaB, although she’s not quite as active there. One additional spot to check out Michaela is her YouTube channel here.

Based on her background with Survivor and her funny comments during promotional videos, fans are sure to enjoy Michaela Bradshaw on The Challenge episodes. Time will tell if she can outlast her fellow rookies and the savvy veteran stars.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.