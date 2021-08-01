Michele Fitzgerald on The Challenge: What to know about the Survivor star and where to find her on Instagram

Michele Fitzgerald on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season. Pic credit: MTV

After seeing her triumphant on Survivor, fans get to see Michele Fitzgerald on The Challenge Season 37 alongside 19 other rookies hoping to win prize money.

Michele brings in that key experience and probably a healthy alliance, as two other Survivor stars from the United States will be on Spies, Lies & Allies with her.

Will she have what it takes to outsmart and defeat the competition? Here are more details about the Season 37 rookie and where to find her on social media.

Who is Michele Fitzgerald on The Challenge?

Michele Fitzgerald is a 31-year-old rookie on The Challenge from Freehold, New Jersey, who arrives to the Spies, Lies & Allies cast after appearing on CBS’ Survivor.

Michele first appeared on the Survivor: Kaoh Ring season in 2016, where she was the winner among 18 castaways. She returned for the Survivor: Winners at War season.

That season saw Michele finish as a runner-up alongside castmate and future Challenge: Double Agents star Natalie Anderson. So it seems Michele is good at building strong connections and outlasting the competition in reality TV games.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Survivor group is going to be strong on The Challenge Season 37 too. Michele arrives to Spies, Lies & Allies with fellow Survivor USA stars Michaela Bradshaw and Tommy Sheehan. There will also be Survivor stars from versions of the show based out of Turkey, Romania, and Spain.

Michele talks Challenge fandom, relationship status

MTV seems to be featuring Michele quite a bit in their promotional clips as she’s appeared in Meet the Rookies, First Impressions, and Challenge stars who are single videos so far.

In Meet the Rookies, Michele revealed she still works a 9 to 5 job despite winning a million dollars on Survivor. Her Survivor Wiki page currently lists her as a bartender and business development manager. She also mentions that she’s “skinny-dipped in every ocean essentially.”

Michele said she became a fan of The Challenge due to being on Survivor since competition shows are “kind of [her] thing.”

She also shared that she’s heading into The Challenge single and joked that Season 37 has many hot single men. However, she doesn’t really have a type. Michele said her type is “anybody interested in me.”

“I think Michele is a really cool girl. She seems very down-to-earth. She’s super smart. Super fun. There’s nothing about her that screams disloyal or untrustworthy at all. She seems very real and very down to earth, and I like her,” Nany Gonzalez said in a positive endorsement of her castmate.

Since filming the show, Michele was one of The Challenge stars who went to New York City to film Aftermath episodes and other promotional material. She was one of several rookies there in person, along with Michaela and Corey Lay.

Where to find Michele on Instagram or other social media

Michele has an Instagram account with the handle @mich_fitz, which currently has about 87,000 followers. That number is likely to grow as episodes arrive for Spies, Lies & Allies on MTV.

The former Survivor winner shares a lot of photos of her daily activities including hanging out with friends, enjoying some wine, reading a good book, or relaxing at the beach.

She shared her official cast photo along with the announcement of the new season. Based on her caption and commentary in the promo clips, Michele should provide some entertaining commentary on The Challenge.

“Whoops, I thought they said Fries, Guys and Socialize,” Michele wrote in her caption announcing her appearance on Season 37.

Michele also has a verified account on Twitter where her handle is @meeshfitz. She seems active on there too, which will be good once episodes arrive. Many cast members tweet their reactions to things that happened in episodes or what was said by castmates.

She seems to keep things humorous, and that should make her a great addition to the cast. Throw in her Survivor experience and special skills, and it seems Michele Fitzgerald on The Challenge could be a win for her and fans.

Pic credit: @meeshfitz/Twitter

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.