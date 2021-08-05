Johnny Bananas of The Challenge reacts to five-year anniversary of his infamous Rivals III moment

Johnny Bananas stunned Sarah Rice, castmates, and viewers during the Rivals III final. Pic credit: MTV

With The Challenge, plenty of shocking moments stick with fans over the years, although it’s the doublecrosses, blindsides, and didn’t-see-them-coming events that really leave a lasting impression.

That’s especially true with two of the most famous moments in Challenge history when Johnny Bananas and Ashley Mitchell each opted to keep all of the prize money for themselves, despite winning alongside their respective partners on different seasons.

The first time that happened was in the Rivals III season, where Johnny Bananas left his partner Sarah Rice shocked and with no prize money after helping him win the final.

The seven-time champ recently reminisced on it being the five-year anniversary of that infamous moment.

Johnny Bananas shares video on Rivals III anniversary

The Challenge is heading into Season 37 with Spies, Lies & Allies in 2021. Five years ago was one of the most shocking moments in the show’s history as Johnny Bananas told host TJ Lavin he’d decided to keep all the grand prize money for himself.

His teammate Sarah Rice was stunned and dropped to the ground, trying to process what had happened. Sarah had been teamed up with Bananas for the season due to their history on the show. Their rivalry arrived due to her blindsiding him and sending his team into elimination ahead of a final.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, five years later, both Bananas and Sarah shared reactions to the anniversary of the infamous Rivals III event. In typical Johnny Bananas fashion, he shared a clip where he joked about the moment while also promoting a product.

“My oh my, how time flies. You know it seems like it was just yesterday that the two of us were standing shoulder-to-shoulder, high atop a mountain in Argentina, about to make a decision that would forever not just alter the course of our lives but permanently cement us in reality television immortality,” Bananas said in the clip.

“So, Sarah, I’d like to wish you a happy five-year anniversary,” he said as he held up a photo he’d signed showing him and Sarah from the Rivals III season.

“Take home a piece of this history: RealJohnnyBananas.com, part of the signature series available now for a limited time. So come get yours, so I can take your money and run,” he finished with.

Before the above video clip, Bananas shared an Instagram photo showing off the special signature series piece.

“Happy 5 year anniversary. Signature Series Available NOW #TakeTheMoneyAndRun,” Bananas said in the caption.

Sarah shared reaction on anniversary of The Challenge moment

Johnny’s former teammate also shared her reactions to the fifth anniversary moment. Apparently, fans have commented to her quite a bit about this moment.

Sarah shared a TikTok video called How I feel about what happened on Rivals 3. The former Real World and Challenge star is on-screen as various comments or questions related to that moment appear. Some are suggestions she needs to return for revenge, or fans saying they’re so mad at Bananas for what he did.

However, the video includes the song We Do Not Care by JQ. As the words “we do not care” play, Sarah throws up a peace sign as she puts on some shades and walks off.

Based on that moment being so well known, fans continue to ask Sarah why she hasn’t returned to the show. In a separate TikTok video, Sarah shared why she’s stopped going on The Challenge and seems to be working in her dream profession.

The moment will live on in Challenge highlight history, but it seems Sarah has moved on since that shocking event.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.