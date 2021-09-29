The Challenge rumors: Johnny Bananas ‘cheating video’ surfaced, led to Morgan Willett breakup

Johnny Bananas and Morgan Willett appeared as castmates on The Challenge: War of the Worlds. Pic credit: Paramount+

Based on insider details, the recent split between The Challenge castmates Johnny Bananas and Morgan Willett was due to cheating.

The Challenge rumors first popped up this past weekend as a new video surfaced that showed Bananas with another woman.

Fans began to speculate once Morgan Willett shared a social media post indicating she wasn’t doing well and felt “betrayed” and “hurt” ahead of leaving for a vacation.

A reality TV insider has now confirmed that Bananas is the individual in the alleged “cheating video,” which led to the breakup.

Video shows Challenge star getting cozy with another woman

This past weekend, a video that appeared on @thechallengeshaderoom’s Instagram (below) was rumored to show former The Real World: Key West star and seven-time Challenge winner Johnny Bananas cozying up with a woman.

However, that woman wasn’t his girlfriend, Morgan Willett, whom Bananas had been in a relationship with for two years.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The superfan account suggests that a follower sent the video to them. In the second slide below, a screenshot of a text conversation has someone indicating Bananas “was all over” the woman in the video while out in public in Newport Beach.

The individual also mentions the woman had “dark brown hair,” so it definitely wasn’t Bananas’ girlfriend Morgan in the video footage.

As of this report, the woman in the video above remains a mystery, but based on an insider, Bananas’ cheating led to his breakup. Fans had speculated about the couple’s split this past weekend upon seeing Morgan’s “cryptic” IG Story post.

Insider confirms cheating is reason for breakup

The superfan and insider account @GamerVev on Twitter shared a tweet in which they indicated they received “100% confirmation” that it was Johnny Bananas in the “cheating video.”

In addition, they mentioned that Morgan found out about Bananas’ cheating, which led to them splitting up.

Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

US Weekly confirmed the split between Bananas and Morgan this past Monday with a statement from Morgan about the situation. She didn’t explicitly mention cheating in her statement but said she felt “heartbroken” and was “thankful to know the truth.”

Morgan went on to say she was taking some time to process things and heal after the breakup. She’s currently spending time away in Hawaii with her family.

The two initially met as castmates on MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds, which was filmed in 2018 and aired in early 2019. Their relationship lasted over two years, with the couple sharing photos and videos of many trips or events they enjoyed together on their social media.

As of this report, Bananas has not made any comments via social media regarding his split with Morgan. However, he releases a new episode of Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast after The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs on MTV, leaving the possibility the topic will come up in his next podcast episode.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.