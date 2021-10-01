The Challenge 37: Berna Canbeldek says Nelson Thomas wasn’t the ‘same person’ after the show

Berna Canbeldek gave an update about her and Nelson Thomas’ situation after The Challenge 37. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 37 featured quite a few hookups and showmances in just the first eight episodes, with Nelson Thomas and rookie Berna Canbeldek among them.

That developed shortly after the revelation that Nelson had been hooking up with veteran castmate Ashley Mitchell, leading to some drama in the house and dislike for Berna.

However, Nelson and Berna continued their Challenge showmance and even tried to explore things beyond the show.

Following her aired exit from Spies, Lies & Allies, Berna gave an update on things, saying she discovered that Nelson was different when they met up after filming ended.

Berna said Nelson was there for her on Spies, Lies & Allies

The early episodes of The Challenge Season 37 featured Ashley and Nelson in a surprising relationship with one another. Within just a few episodes, that changed as Nelson had his eye on newcomer Berna Canbeldek from Survivor Turkey.

That led to drama when Ashley saw Nelson getting to know Berna at the club and brought some hate towards the rookie from Ashley, Amanda, and possibly a few others.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While Berna managed to win an elimination on her own early, she ended up going back in for Season 37, Episode 8 and had to work with Hughie Maughan. Unfortunately, the duo lost, ending their time on the show and Berna’s showmance with Nelson.

After MTV showed her elimination, Berna told Entertainment Weekly that Nelson was her “angel and devil in the house” and began flirting with her when he first saw her. She said he persisted in showing her attention and didn’t let the drama get in the way of being with her.

“But at the same time, he never let me down. He could have run away and be like, ‘This is too much drama.’ He stood with me. He talked to the girls. He had my back. He gave me a good time because nobody really was with me in the house. Nobody really spent time with me but Nelson or Esther. So I was really happy to have him around,” Berna told EW.

Nelson and Berna tried dating after The Challenge

Following the elimination loss, Nelson rushed down to the ground level of The Lair to hug and kiss Berna goodbye. He told her, “see you soon,” ahead of her exit from the show. Berna admitted to EW she cried for many weeks after leaving because of missing Nelson.

Nelson and Berna met up again as multiple Challenge stars went to Ibiza, several of whom were exploring relationships beyond Spies, Lies & Allies.

However, Berna said she discovered that Nelson was different away from The Challenge, and they were “not so good together as a couple.”

“We were dreaming to be a couple and be together because it was not just a flirt and hanging-around thing. We literally thought we will end up together forever, because we really liked each other. But when we were out in the real world, it’s not really working. It was a shocker. I really wanted to end up with him because I was so in love with him,” Berna told EW.

Nelson Thomas hugs Berna Canbeldek goodbye after her elimination loss in The Challenge Season 37. Pic credit: MTV

She went on to say she was upset when things went that way and even questioned if Nelson might have been faking things with her for TV.

“It was a hard time when I realized that he isn’t really maybe the exact same person like in the house. I was a little bit disappointed and angry in the beginning because I think, ‘Did he fake this all?’ But I understand him now. He’s just a free spirit and different person,” she said.

Luckily for Nelson, it appears that Berna is still on good terms with him even though their romance didn’t work out. However, the same can’t be said for several other Season 37 castmates. Berna told EW she has two or three people she wants to send home if she returns for The Challenge.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.